Facebook/True Leaf Pet

True Leaf expands retail distribution in Europe

Legal cannabis-for-pets brand to reach 1,000 stores in Europe, including leading Italian pet retailer Arcaplanet locations.

True Leaf, a leading global cannabis and hemp wellness brand for pets, announced its True Hemp product line will soon be available in Arcaplanet stores in Italy, expanding its total retail distribution to 1,000 stores across Europe.

True Leaf has added Arcaplanet, a leading pet retail chain in Italy, to its list of partners in Europe, which includes top retailers such as Pets Corner UK and Das Futterhaus in Germany. Arcaplanet has more than 200 stores in Italy and reported revenues of €169 million in a growing pet market with an average of one pet per person or 2.3 pets per family.

True Leaf Pet, a division of True Leaf, pioneered hemp-based products for dogs. The Company’s True Hemp line of functional chews, supplement oils, and dental sticks is one of the first hemp-seed pet product offerings to be marketed worldwide.

In Nov. 2018, True Leaf added seven hemp-based products specially formulated for cats to its True Hemp product line in Europe. The new products for cats include five functional treats and two hemp toys.

“True Leaf continues to expand in key markets because our hemp solutions for pets are not only legally compliant, but also safe and effective,” said Darcy Bomford, founder and chief executive officer of True Leaf. “We are excited to enter the Italian market with Arcaplanet. Italy is estimated to be the number one European country in regard to the number of pets for the population, with a one to one ratio.”

Pet owners in Europe can also shop for True Leaf Pet products online at www.trueleafpet.eu.

Related: True Leaf continues to grow

Related: True Leaf reports record quarter

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. top income tax rate nears 50%, investment taxes highest in Canada
Next story
B.C.’s licensed medical craft cannabis producers launching co-op

Just Posted

OC adopts 2% domestic student tuition hike starting 2019 fall semester

Increase called for to address projected 2019-20 budget shortfall

Vernon RCMP seek help identifying suspect

Man wanted for brazen daytime theft at Vernon grocery outlet

OC adopts 2% domestic student tuition hike starting 2019 fall semester

Increase called for to address projected 2019-20 budget shortfall

Vernon rink starts Scotties with win

Kim Slattery scores 8-4 win over New West rink in opening draw at B.C. curling finals in Quesnel

Vernon boil water notice rescinded

Water quality has returned to a Good rating.

‘Why didn’t you stop?’ Humboldt families hear details of deadly crash

The semi-truck driver left no brake marks

Hunt on for missing Merritt cowboy after riderless horse found

A 32-year-old man is believed to be missing in the backcountry, last seen on Saturday afternoon

VIDEO: Northern fur seal pup rescued near B.C. fish farm

The pup, which has now been named Mowi by staff, was found swimming erratically Monday

B.C. businesses bracing for health payroll tax impact on jobs

For many small and seasonal employers, it’s another new cost

Black Press Media reporter chosen for prestigious leadership academy

Erin Haluschak to attend the Poynter Institute Leadership Academy for Women in Digital Media

B.C.’s licensed medical craft cannabis producers launching co-op

Big marijuana producers struggle to meet demand for legal marijuana

Elderly B.C. man charged after woman hit with hammers

‘Witnesses quickly came to her aid and stopped the assault’ say RCMP

WHL formally announces Kootenay Ice move to Winnipeg

Cranbrook-based major-junior hockey franchise on the move to Manitoba after 21 seasons

B.C. man permanently disabled from ‘excessive force’ arrest files appeal

Lower court ruled Victoria’s Don Lapshinoff missed window for compensation

Most Read