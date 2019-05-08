True Leaf Pet announces new president

Darcy Bomford resigned as President of True Leaf Pet Inc., but will continue as a director and Chief Executive Officer of True Leaf Pet Inc.

True Leaf Medicine International Ltd. announced the appointment of Kevin Cole as President of True Leaf Pet on Tuesday, May 7.

Cole brings over 20 years of experience in consumer-packaged goods (CPG) to True Leaf as well as expertise in accelerating businesses and brands in the pet industry.

Prior to joining True Leaf, he served as Vice President, Marketing for Mars Petcare Canada, one of the globe’s leading food manufacturers and the world’s largest pet food company, owning top pet brands such as PEDIGREE®, IAMS® and ROYAL CANIN®. Previously, he was a marketing executive with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). Cole has led teams on consumer and customer insights, strategic planning, marketing, sales strategy, eCommerce and project management functions. He is credited with leading the explosive growth of WHISKAS® and the cat treat brand TEMPTATIONS®, and while at GSK, laying the foundation for the Sensodyne® brand to become the #1 toothpaste in Canada.

In his new role, Cole will streamline operations and accelerate growth for True Leaf Pet, which produces, markets, and distributes hemp-based supplements for pets to 3,500 stores worldwide. He will spearhead the division’s growth, focusing first on bringing a legally-compliant CBD product for pets to market. He will also lead efforts to expand True Leaf’s store reach worldwide including penetration into Asia, launch a global education campaign on cannabis-for-pets – a new product category – as well as aim to execute the Company’s direct-to-consumer strategy.

“Our ability to successfully recruit top talent from the largest pet food company in the world is a testament to True Leaf’s vision to become a global leader in the cannabis-for-pets space,” said Darcy Bomford, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at True Leaf. “Kevin’s proven track record of growing top pet brands will be key to our continued strong growth. With Kevin at the helm of our pet business, we’re confident in True Leaf’s ability to become a household name in the pet industry like WHISKAS® and TEMPTATIONS®.”

“As an animal lover, a pet parent, and longtime pet care executive, I’m committed to finding new opportunities to improve the way we care for our four-legged family members,” said Cole. “I believe plant-based nutrition and specifically cannabis for pets will shape the future of pet care. This is why I joined True Leaf because it is, and will continue to be, the most trusted cannabis-for-pets brand. In this emerging sector, consumer and retailer trust is a key ingredient to explosive growth. True Leaf has set the groundwork with its line of safe, legal and effective hemp-based products for pets. I’m excited to work with the team and lead the category transformation.”

Cole will join Bomford and Dr. Katherine Kramer, DVM, Founding Chair of True Leaf’s Veterinary Advisory Board, this week at Europe’s largest pet trade show – Zoomark. The team’s participation at Zoomark is part of True Leaf’s continued focus to educate international buyers on the therapeutic benefits of hemp for pets.

The Company will be exhibiting in the Canadian Pavilion (Booth A50 in Hall 25) at the BolognaFiere exhibition centre during the expo, May 6-9, 2019, from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

