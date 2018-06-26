True Leaf Pet receives NASC certification

True Leaf is a plant-forward wellness brand for people and their pets. Founded in 2013, True Leaf has two main operating divisions: True Leaf Medicine Inc. and True Leaf Pet Inc.

True Leaf Pet announced it has received National Animal Supplement Council (NASC) certification for its True Hemp line of hemp-seed based pet supplements.

The company’s hemp-based pet supplements will be showcased with the NASC Quality Seal this week at SuperZoo — North America’s premier pet retail event.

These products have passed rigorous certification standards. The NASC Quality Seal program was developed using the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s regulations for human dietary supplements, and the Food Safety Modernization Act. As part of the certification, NASC ensures stringent ingredient qualification, quality production processes, adverse event reporting procedures, continuous product and data monitoring, and allowable product claims.

“NASC is one of the highest-level certifications in the pet industry,” said Darcy Bomford, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of True Leaf. “Our True Hemp products will now display the NASC Seal, meaning True Leaf has committed to the highest current standards of quality and safety in the animal supplement industry today.”

True Leaf Pet, a division of True Leaf, pioneered hemp-seed based pet supplements. The purpose of these products is to provide calming support, promote hip and joint health, and help immune and heart function. The line is one of the first hemp-seed based pet products to be marketed worldwide.

True Hemp dog chews, dental sticks, and supplement oils are now sold in more than 1,800 stores across North America and Europe and are also available on Amazon and at www.trueleafpet.com.

