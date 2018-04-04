True Leaf to present at MicroCap Conference

True Leaf will present at the 7th annual MicroCap Conference in New York City

True Leaf founder and chief executive officer, Darcy Bomford announced Wednesday that he will present the True Leaf story and speak on a cannabis investing panel at the 7th Annual MicroCap Conference in New York City next week.

The MicroCap Conference is an exclusive event dedicated to connecting small and micro-cap companies with high-level, institutional and retail investors.

The conference, which takes place at the Essex House in New York City from April 9 – 10 is expected to include a number of “industry thought leaders,” which Bomford will also meet with.

“Our mission is to be a leading purpose-driven cannabis company,” Bomford said Wednesday morning.

“True Leaf exists to help people and their pets live healthy, happier lives by providing effective plant-based alternatives to patients who find their pharmaceutical treatments ineffective or intolerable. We have assembled a world-class team of medical, genetics and cultivation experts to research and develop a medicinal cannabis product line that will address, among others, neurological, musculoskeletal, gynaecological, and gastrointestinal conditions.”

The North Okanagan-based company, is currently building a 25,000 square foot cannabis cultivation facility in Lumby. Construction is expected to be completed in late summer 2018.

Founded in 2013, True Leaf has two main operating divisions: True Leaf Medicine Inc. and True Leaf Pet Inc. The Company’s goal is to provide federally-approved cannabis products that will be sold across Canada and the United States. True Leaf Medicine Inc. was launched in July 2013 to become a licensed producer of medicinal cannabis for the Canadian market.

True Leaf Medicine Inc. has been granted approval by Health Canada to build its grow facility and will be subject to a Health Canada inspection upon completion to allow for the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products. Currently, True Leaf does not have a license to produce cannabis.

To view True Leaf’s presentation, join the webcast live at www.investorcalendar.com/event/27484 or visit the link online at www.trueleaf.com on April 9 at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT. The webcast will remain available online for one year following the presentation.

