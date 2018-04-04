True Leaf to present at MicroCap Conference

True Leaf founder and chief executive officer, Darcy Bomford announced Wednesday that he will present the True Leaf story and speak on a cannabis investing panel at the 7th Annual MicroCap Conference in New York City next week.
The MicroCap Conference is an exclusive event dedicated to connecting small and micro-cap companies with high-level, institutional and retail investors.
The conference, which takes place at the Essex House in New York City from April 9 – 10 is expected to include a number of “industry thought leaders,” which Bomford will also meet with.
“Our mission is to be a leading purpose-driven cannabis company,” Bomford said Wednesday morning.
“True Leaf exists to help people and their pets live healthy, happier lives by providing effective plant-based alternatives to patients who find their pharmaceutical treatments ineffective or intolerable. We have assembled a world-class team of medical, genetics and cultivation experts to research and develop a medicinal cannabis product line that will address, among others, neurological, musculoskeletal, gynaecological, and gastrointestinal conditions.”
The North Okanagan-based company, is currently building a 25,000 square foot cannabis cultivation facility in Lumby. Construction is expected to be completed in late summer 2018.
Founded in 2013, True Leaf has two main operating divisions: True Leaf Medicine Inc. and True Leaf Pet Inc. The Company’s goal is to provide federally-approved cannabis products that will be sold across Canada and the United States. True Leaf Medicine Inc. was launched in July 2013 to become a licensed producer of medicinal cannabis for the Canadian market.
True Leaf Medicine Inc. has been granted approval by Health Canada to build its grow facility and will be subject to a Health Canada inspection upon completion to allow for the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products. Currently, True Leaf does not have a license to produce cannabis.
To view True Leaf’s presentation, join the webcast live at www.investorcalendar.com/event/27484 or visit the link online at www.trueleaf.com on April 9 at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT. The webcast will remain available online for one year following the presentation.
