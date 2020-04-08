(Vancity)

Vancity temporarily cuts credit card interest rates to zero for those in need

Several of the large Canadian banks lowered their interest rates on their credit cards

Vancity is temporarily cutting credit card interest rates to zero and deferring minimum payments for those facing financial difficulty as a result of COVID-19.

The credit union says personal and business credit card holders, who need to defer a payment due to the pandemic, will be offered deferrals of up to six months at a zero per cent interest rate.

The move by Vancity comes after several of the large Canadian banks lowered their interest rates on their credit cards for those in financial hardship due to the pandemic.

Vancity says in addition to temporarily dropping credit card interest rates to zero, it’s working with its members affected by COVID-19 to defer loans, such as mortgages, for up to six months.

It says it has approved 97 per cent of the 4,000 loan deferral requests it has processed.

Vancity is Canada’s largest community credit union.

READ MORE: Trudeau says 30K ventilators on the way; 3.6M Canadians claim benefits

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Don’t get away for Easter weekend, Dr. Bonnie Henry warns

Just Posted

Vernon UV water treatment shut down for repairs

RDNO says affected customers will still have safe, treated water while repairs are made

Coming together to Do Some Good

Vernon Morning Star joins local tech company to support community causes

Thank you Okanagan paramedics

We’re in this together: COVID-19

COVID-19: Armstrong gym fined $345 after failure to close

The fitness centre was issued a ticket a day after province ordered all gyms to close

Former Lumby councillor fondly remembered

Ben Winters served on village council from 2005-11

WATCH: Salmon Arm artist hosts virtual art show amid COVID-19

Roxi Hermsen’s show “Into the Cosmos” is a tribute to her father Bill Sim

COVID-19: In uncertain times, it is a fine line that separates calm and chaos

To the Editor: A friend of mine who works as a frontline… Continue reading

COVID-19: B.C. man charged after allegedly coughing on Mounties during arrest

The 24-year-old man is facing a number of charges

B.C. secures motel, hotel rooms for COVID-19 shelter space

Community centres, rooms reserved for pandemic self-isolation

Sanders drops 2020 bid, leaving Biden as likely nominee

Sanders plans to talk to his supporters later Wednesday

B.C. faith leaders, Horgan discuss need for virtual religious ceremonies

Leaders were open to providing other ways to celebrate during the pandemic

Emergency COVID-19 funding now available for children with special needs

Funding to be used to help support families through uncertain times of pandemic

Canadian country star Jess Moskaluke to headline Penticton Peach Festival’s country night

Multi-award winning country artist will perform on the Peters Bros. main stage in Okanagan Lake Park

Revenue dip needed to qualify for wage subsidy drops to 15% in March: Trudeau

Wage subsidy would over 75% of each employee’s salary for qualifying businesses

Most Read