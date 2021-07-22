Vancouver to Kelowna seaplane service begins this week

Travellers will be able to fly from downtown Vancouver to Kelowna on a seaplane starting on Friday, July 23.

Those looking to book a flight can purchase round trips from downtown Vancouver to a private dock at Eldorado Resort Marina until Sept. 6, 2021. Harbour Air and Eldorado Resort have also partnered up to create packages that will combine air travel and accommodation at the resort. Select rooms will be set aside for the packages.

Flights will depart from Kelowna at 12:15 p.m. and Vancouver at 10:15 a.m. Tickets start at $399 one-way.

“This new air service also creates another seamless option for guests from the Lower Mainland wanting to come and explore the Okanagan, with the flight time being just over an hour from city centre to city centre,” said Eldorado Resort general manager Mark Jeanes in a press release.

READ MORE: Curtains rise for Kelowna Actors Studio this fall

@paulatr12

paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.



Okanagan