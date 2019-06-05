Vernon and Kamloops ski hills announce new pass holder reciprocal program

Sun Peaks Resort and SilverStar Mountain Resort are excited to announce a new season pass holder reciprocal program that provides enhanced access to both summer and winter product lines at two of the leading Interior British Columbia destinations.

This upgraded program will see all winter alpine season pass holders from each destination receive two free days skiing or snowboarding at the affiliated resort.

See: Puppies surprise young skiers at SilverStar

Additionally, all summer bike park season pass holders from each resort will receive one free day mountain biking at the other respective bike park. Once these free days have been utilized, all pass holders will then continue receiving 25 per cent off lift tickets for the remainder of each season. Limited blackout dates will apply.

“Providing more value and opening up new experiences for our season pass holders is a key benefit of this exciting new initiative with our friends at SilverStar,” says Aidan Kelly, Chief Marketing Officer at Sun Peaks Resort near Kamloops.

Both resorts are world-class destinations that provide some of the largest and most diverse ski terrains in the industry, with Sun Peaks being Canada’s second largest ski area and SilverStar boasting British Columbia’s third largest ski area. Combined, the resorts have 7,552 acres of skiable terrain.

When the snow melts, Sun Peaks and SilverStar have the leading bike parks in the interior of British Columbia. This summer, Sun Peaks is celebrating it’s 20th anniversary of bike park operations while SilverStar is well known as one of the most progressive bike parks in the entire industry.

See: Reporter takes a first-time crack at bike trails

“Creating a program that provides access in both winter and summer seasons for respective pass holders will help showcase the calibre of product available in our region,” says Ian Jenkins, Director of Sales and Marketing at SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon.

The new program will apply to the summer 2019 and winter 2019/20 seasons. Summer passes are currently on sale for both destinations. Winter passes are now available for Sun Peaks and will go on sale for SilverStar as of June 15. For more information on Sun Peaks Resort, visit www.sunpeaksresort.com. For additional details on SilverStar Mountain Resort, visit www.skisilverstar.com.

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.