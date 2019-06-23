Cannabis. (Stock image)

Vernon and Sicamous cannabis stores get provincial nod

Spiritleaf in Vernon will be the Okanagan’s first cannabis store.

The first private cannabis store approved for the Okanagan is opening on 53rd Avenue in Vernon; The Shuswap’s third store, to be located in Sicamous, also recently received approval.

The store to open up in Vernon will be operated by Spiritleaf, a cannabis store chain with five locations up and running in Alberta and one in Saskatchewan according to their website. Spiritleaf’s Castlegar location also recently received a license from the B.C. Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch. The store will be located at #102-2500 53rd Ave.

In Sicamous, High Mountain Cannabis received its provincial license making it the third provincially-approved cannabis store in the Shuswap. High Mountain is opening up at 12-433 Finlayson St.

High Mountain is one of two proposed stores that received the approval of Sicamous’ council, the other, Sicamous Trading Co. is still awaiting its provincial license.

