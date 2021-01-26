Vernon auto dealer paying it forward

Bannister GM creates Charity of Choice each month for 2021 starting in February

Bannister GM Vernon general manager Brad Nakucyj has a cheque for $1,095 to present to the North Okanagan Hospice Society, the dealership employees’ charity of choice with money raised through contributions. Bannister GM is looking to pay it forward in 2021 with a Charity of Choice event each month based on customers’ choices after purchasing a vehicle. (Photo contributed)

A Vernon car dealership is giving back to the community each month in 2021.

Bannister GM Vernon is introducing its Bannister Gives Back initiative beginning in February.

“Each month we want to donate to a local charity for every vehicle sold,” said Bannister general manager Brad Nakucyj. “The more units sold, the greater the donation to that community charity.

“We love to support our great community. After all, it’s you that keeps it going.”

Each customer will be asked what local charity they would like to support, and at month’s end, the majority of choices will determine who the donation will be made out to.

We believe heavily in the “Pay it Forward” philosophy and want to show our support to you, the backbone of our community,” said Nakucyj.

These donations will go on top of other donations that Bannister will continue to make throughout the year.

To kick off the initiative, Bannister employees donate a portion of their paycheques throughout the year to a charity of the dealership’s choice. Nakucyj presented this year’s choice, the North Okanagan Hospice Society, with a cheque for $1,095, thanking the organization for the heartfelt care it provides to the community.

READ MORE: Bannister keeping kids safe

READ MORE: Burned out car be gone thanks to Vernon dealership, ski resort



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Charity and DonationsVehicles