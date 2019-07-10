Vernon auto repair shop rolls out car give away

Kiwi Auto wants to give a set or reliable wheels to a needy individual or family

Kiwi Auto is giving away a car to an individual or family in need. (Submitted Photo)

A somewhat new Vernon business is steering its way into the market with a big give away.

Kiwi Auto, a repair shop at 2701 35th St., has a car to give away to a deserving area individual or family.

“We realize how much having a reliable vehicle can have a positive impact on someone’s life and we’re looking forward to helping someone from this community out,” said Kevin and Nichoel Crawford, who purchased the shop in the fall of 2017, although Kevin has worked there for 11 years.

Kiwi Auto has a 2006 Mazda 3, automatic, with both summer and winter tires to give away.

Nominations can be made by writing a detailed email to kiwiautogiveaway@gmail.com.

“Info to include would be your current vehicle situation, any goals a reliable vehicle would help achieve, and how this vehicle could help in your day to day activities. The more info we have, the better.

“As every situation is different, this is open to people who currently do not have a vehicle AND people looking to upgrade from their current undependable vehicle, in Vernon or the surrounding area.”

Submissions can be made from now until July 22, 2019, with the winner being announced by the end of July.

“We’re calling it our Christmas in July!”

