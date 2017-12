Vernon Dodge Jeep and Vernon Kia donate gifts to the kids living at Sage House, NOYFSS. From left: Scott Nicholas of Vernon Dodge, Keith Bonnah of NOYFSS Kim Hempell of NOYFSS, Jan Shumay of NOYFSS and Jim Porcaro of Vernon Dodge. (Contributed)

Two local auto retailers are making Christmas better for local children living at Sage House. This week, Vernon Dodge Jeep and Vernon Kia donated gifts to the kids living at the regional treatment facility.

