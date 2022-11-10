The Roster Sports Club won the Golden Burger Challenge for the third straight year, as announced by the North Okanagan Community Life Society at an awards ceremony Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

The Roster Sports Club won the Golden Burger Challenge for the third straight year, as announced by the North Okanagan Community Life Society at an awards ceremony Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Vernon burger challenge raises $25K for local society

The Roster Sports Club won the Golden Burger Challenge for the third straight year

For the third year running, The Roster Sports Club Bar and Grill has been crowned champion in the North Okanagan Community Life Society’s (NOCLS) Golden Burger Challenge.

The Roster, which won the first two years of the challenge, saw a lot of love for its Stampede Burger among judges and customers.

Taking second place was Diner on 6 for its Mile High Trail Blazer Burger, and in third place was The Kal for its Oooh So Gouda Burger.

The challenge ran throughout the month of October, with partial proceeds from the sale of each burger at participating restaurants going to the non-profit NOCLS. In all, $25,000 was raised for NOCLS, which supports people by turning their disabilities into abilities and by focusing on the person rather than the disability.

More than 1,700 burgers were sold over the course of the competition.

At an awards presentation at the Towne Theatre Thursday, Celenka Krawczyk, with NOCLS, called the event “a huge success.”

“The scores were very, very tight this year,” Krawczyk said. “We went over and over and double checked and triple checked to make sure the scores were right because they were all that close.”

A number of other awards were also handed out. The Roster earned the presentation award; Diner on 6 won the service award; The Okanagan Eatery snagged the creativity award; Bourbon Street Bar and Grill captured the originality award; and The Longhorn got the nod for the ‘yummyness’ award.

Other participating restaurants included Match Eatery, Eatology, Alexanders Pub and Grill, Marten Brewing Co. and Mr. Mikes Steakhouse.

“We can’t wait to see the battle next year,” Krawczyk said.

READ MORE: Flippin’ awesome: North Okanagan society brings back burger challenge

READ MORE: Cactus Club Cafe opens doors in Vernon

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

AwardsFoodVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vaping company Juul cuts 400 jobs amid growing setbacks

Just Posted

Police are asking the public for help in locating 14-year-old Tatianna Lynne Stephenson, who was last seen at her Vernon residence on Nov. 6, 2022. (RCMP photo)
UPDATE: Police locate missing Vernon teen

The Roster Sports Club won the Golden Burger Challenge for the third straight year, as announced by the North Okanagan Community Life Society at an awards ceremony Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Vernon burger challenge raises $25K for local society

The alpine skiing and snowboarding season at SilverStar Mountain Resort will start two weeks ahead of schedule, with the opening day set for Nov. 18, 2022, for pass-holders and Nov. 19 for the general public. (SilverStar photo)
Vernon’s SilverStar Mountain opening alpine skiing 2 weeks early

Morning Star file photo The Vernon swimming pool will host free events Sunday and Monday.
Vernon residents get first dibs at swim lessons, records now required