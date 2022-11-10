Vernon burger challenge raises $25K for local society

The Roster Sports Club won the Golden Burger Challenge for the third straight year

For the third year running, The Roster Sports Club Bar and Grill has been crowned champion in the North Okanagan Community Life Society’s (NOCLS) Golden Burger Challenge.

The Roster, which won the first two years of the challenge, saw a lot of love for its Stampede Burger among judges and customers.

Taking second place was Diner on 6 for its Mile High Trail Blazer Burger, and in third place was The Kal for its Oooh So Gouda Burger.

The challenge ran throughout the month of October, with partial proceeds from the sale of each burger at participating restaurants going to the non-profit NOCLS. In all, $25,000 was raised for NOCLS, which supports people by turning their disabilities into abilities and by focusing on the person rather than the disability.

More than 1,700 burgers were sold over the course of the competition.

At an awards presentation at the Towne Theatre Thursday, Celenka Krawczyk, with NOCLS, called the event “a huge success.”

“The scores were very, very tight this year,” Krawczyk said. “We went over and over and double checked and triple checked to make sure the scores were right because they were all that close.”

A number of other awards were also handed out. The Roster earned the presentation award; Diner on 6 won the service award; The Okanagan Eatery snagged the creativity award; Bourbon Street Bar and Grill captured the originality award; and The Longhorn got the nod for the ‘yummyness’ award.

Other participating restaurants included Match Eatery, Eatology, Alexanders Pub and Grill, Marten Brewing Co. and Mr. Mikes Steakhouse.

“We can’t wait to see the battle next year,” Krawczyk said.

