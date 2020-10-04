Community Futures North Okanagan’s Business Exchange is looking for new members. (CFNO photo)

Vernon business development group seeks new members

Community Futures North Okanagan’s Business Exchange meets bi-monthly

A Community Futures business development group that has been supporting small business owners for decades will now bring its members together virtually — and the group is accepting applications for new members.

Business Exchange, hosted by Community Futures North Okanagan (CFNO), meets bi-monthly to help entrepreneurs navigate a range of challenges and opportunities.

“This is really a forum so non-competitive business owners can share their experiences, learn from one another and our guest speakers, and grow their businesses,” says Connie Viszlai, business services advisor, CFNO. “One of the real strengths of Business Exchange is having a place to solve problems and come up with new ideas and strategies to address business challenges. Members bring unique perspectives, expertise, and support that everyone benefits from.

“One of the real strengths of Business Exchange is having a place to solve problems and come up with new ideas and strategies to address business challenges.”

Business Exchange also aims to foster local business partnerships and focuses on the needs of participating businesses facing issues unique to the North Okanagan. Members range from owners of retail stores to environmental consultants, credit union managers and home renovation company operators from across the region.

“Many of our members have been a part of Business Exchange for years, which really speaks to the value of the group, so it’s a great opportunity for a small business owner to join and potentially identify some unrealized business opportunities,” says Viszlai.

Business Exchange meetings will be held bi-monthly in a virtual format until it’s safe to meet again in person. If you are interested in applying to become a member, email Connie Viszlai at conniev@futuresbc.com or call 250-545-2215 ext. 258.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Business

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
12 weeks of Christmas — retailers speed up holiday plans in a daunting year

Just Posted

Vernon business development group seeks new members

Community Futures North Okanagan’s Business Exchange meets bi-monthly

Lake Country bench remembers bylaw officer

Bench to be installed at Pebble Beach Park in memory of John Mellor

Vernon child suffers injury in fall

Incident happened near Highway 6 railway bridge and Polson Park Sunday, Oct. 4

Vernon provincial park perfect for outdoor enthusiasts

Ellison Provincial Park in Okanagan Landing has it all from trails, swimming, scenery and camping

Coldstream golfer king of the ace

John Hegler shoots career aces No. 16 and 17, all at Vernon’s Hillview Golf Course, in 3-week span

Canada’s top doctor gives tips for COVID-safe Thanksgiving amid high daily cases

Dr. Tam said indoor gatherings were recommended only for personal pandemic bubbles

New faces bring renewal, political opportunity after B.C.’s Oct. 24 election

Those not seeking re-election for the NDP, Liberals and Greens leave the door wide open for new candidates

NDP promise ICBC rebate as BC Liberals pledge to hold referendum on Surrey policing

The auto insurer saw a 37 per cent reduction in claims between April and June of this year

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Salmon Arm woman one of the oldest competitive bowlers in Western Canada

Florence Pineo is still keeping it between the gutters at almost 98 years old.

Two vehicles down embankments overnight near West Kelowna

One vehicle was seen being pulled up on Sunday morning near Bear Creek Provincial Park

Joyce Echaquan’s death highlights systemic racism in health care, experts say

The Atikamekw mother of seven died soon after she filmed herself from her hospital bed

West Kelowna firefighters douse brush fire on Mount Boucherie

The blaze was started by an unauthorized campfire that spread to nearby grass and bush Oct. 2

Woman steps forward about placenta found on beach on Island

Comox Valley RCMP investigators have no safety concerns and consider matter closed

Most Read