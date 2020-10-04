Vernon business development group seeks new members

A Community Futures business development group that has been supporting small business owners for decades will now bring its members together virtually — and the group is accepting applications for new members.

Business Exchange, hosted by Community Futures North Okanagan (CFNO), meets bi-monthly to help entrepreneurs navigate a range of challenges and opportunities.

“This is really a forum so non-competitive business owners can share their experiences, learn from one another and our guest speakers, and grow their businesses,” says Connie Viszlai, business services advisor, CFNO. “One of the real strengths of Business Exchange is having a place to solve problems and come up with new ideas and strategies to address business challenges. Members bring unique perspectives, expertise, and support that everyone benefits from.

Business Exchange also aims to foster local business partnerships and focuses on the needs of participating businesses facing issues unique to the North Okanagan. Members range from owners of retail stores to environmental consultants, credit union managers and home renovation company operators from across the region.

“Many of our members have been a part of Business Exchange for years, which really speaks to the value of the group, so it’s a great opportunity for a small business owner to join and potentially identify some unrealized business opportunities,” says Viszlai.

Business Exchange meetings will be held bi-monthly in a virtual format until it’s safe to meet again in person. If you are interested in applying to become a member, email Connie Viszlai at conniev@futuresbc.com or call 250-545-2215 ext. 258.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

