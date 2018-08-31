Vernon business steps up for local heroes

Lowe’s Canada is proud to announce the launch of its national Lowe’s Canada Heroes campaign.

This year, every Lowe’s, RONA, and Reno-Depot corporate store in the country (including Vernon’s RONA on 58th Avenue) will support a non-profit organization or public school in the community by collecting donations to help it fulfil its mission or carry out a specific project.

A total of more than 260 local organizations — including five in the Thompson-Okanagan area — will be financially supported by this campaign throughout September.

The Vernon store is supporting the North Okanagan Hospice Society.

“At Lowe’s Canada, our purpose is to help people love where they live, and that goes beyond our stores. It’s important to us to make a tangible difference in the communities we serve across the country,” said Jean-Sébastien Lamoureux, senior vice-president, communications, public affairs and compliance at Lowe’s Canada.

“The Lowe’s Canada Heroes campaign gives our employees the opportunity to get involved with a local organization of their choice to help carry out inspiring projects and improve the lives of the people around them every day. This campaign has run in our Lowe’s stores across the country for several years, and we’re excited to extend it to RONA and Reno-Depot.”

From Sept. 1 to 30, customers from the Thompson-Okanagan area will be invited to make a donation at checkout to support the organizations chosen by their local RONA store. Lowe’s Canada will match 50 per cent of all customer donations up to $2,000 per store.

For the other organizations supported by the approximately 300 corporate stores from the Lowe’s Canada network, please visit rona.ca/heroes, renodepot.com/heroes, andlowes.ca/heroes.