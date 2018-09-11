50th Parallel Winery in Lake Country is a finalist for the 10th annual Thompson Okanagan Kootenay Commercial Building Awards. (Sydney Morton/Black Press)

Vernon businesses Commercial Building Award finalists

10th Annual Thompson Okanagan Kootenay Commercial Building Awards are Sept. 20

A record-tying 37 finalists, two of which are from Vernon and one from Lake Country, have been announced for the 10th Annual Thompson Okanagan Kootenay Commercial Building Awards, set for Sept. 20 at the Coast Capri Hotel.

“There are many wonderful projects in this year’s event, which ties last year for the most ever for the Awards, which is fantastic,” says Mark MacDonald of Business Examiner Thompson Okanagan, which coordinates the event. “Each and every year the building designs are becoming more elaborate, and it reflects well on the quality of commercial and industrial construction in the region.”

Related: Nomination deadline looms for Okanagan Building Awards

Vernon finalists for this year’s award are BC Hydro and Vernon Trades Training. The Lake Country finalist is 50th Parallel Winery.

Tickets to the event are $125 and can be booked through www.businessexaminer.ca/events.

