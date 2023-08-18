Vernon businesses pitch in wildfire support to evacuees

Vernon businesses are stepping up to help neighbours affected by wildfires.

Hair washes, free food and discounts are being offered to evacuees.

The Upper Room Mission reminds anyone in need that services are offered daily.

Dinner is offered from 4-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays while the centre is open from 2-6 p.m. with limited gues services from 2-4.

The Mission is open 9-4 Monday to Friday, serving breakfast from 9:30-10:30 a.m., guest services from 11-2 with clothing, laundry and showers and dinner from 2;30-3:30.

Vernon’s The Fig bistro on 30th Avenue is also pitching in to help.

“We understand the distress caused by abrupt displacement and evacuation, and we realize the difficulty in securing everyday necessities during such unfortunate incidents,” said The Fig. “Although our restaurant is 45-minutes away, we extend our solidarity and aid by offering free food, water, and any other assistance you may require.

“We wish we could be closer to help, yet, our commitment to providing immediate support is unwavering.”

If anyone is traveling to the wildfires-stricken areas to help, The Fig welcomes them to take use of its offerings for those in need on their way.

“As always, we have trust in this incredible community and will not be requiring any proof or verification,” said The Fig. “Please stay safe, everyone.”

Raven Hair Studio on 30th Avenue is offering evacuees a complimentary hair wash, and 20 per cent off any services.

Elephant Storage Centre is offering evacuees a 40 per cent discount off their first month of storage if they rent a storage unit or vehicle stall from today, Friday, Aug.