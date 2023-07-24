Vernon chamber looks to recognize business excellence

39th annual awards will be handed out in October, but the nomination process has now begun

Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce general manager Dan Proulx (right) is again excited to announce that nominations are open for the 39th annual Business Excellence Awards, presented by Kal Tire. (Morning Star - file photo)

Nominations are now open to recognize the best in local business.

“The 2023 Business Excellence Awards are an opportunity for Greater Vernon residents to acknowledge those businesses and non-profit organizations that drive employment, create vitality and demonstrate a passion by investing in this place we call home,” said Dan Proulx, Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce general manager.

“We all have a favourite business or non-profit, and the awards are about recognizing those achievements, first-hand experiences, and relationships. We would encourage businesses, non-profits, employees and residents to consider the criteria in each of the categories and to submit nominations by Aug. 26.”

The success of the Business Excellence Awards is dependent on widespread community participation, so help them get the acknowledgement that they deserve by nominating today.

The online nomination form and descriptions of the 15 categories can be found at vernoncc.awardify.io/

Individual categories are:

• Large Business of the Year sponsored by Kal Tire;

• Medium Business of the Year sponsored by Fox Plumbing Heating Cooling Electrical;

• Small Business of the Year sponsored by Community Futures;

• New Business of the Year sponsored by Tolko Industries;

• Young Entrepreneur of the Year sponsored by Nixon Wenger Lawyers LLP;

• Employer of the Year sponsored by City of Vernon;

• Customer Service Excellence Award sponsored by Okanagan Spring Brewery;

• Diversity Excellence Award sponsored by MNP;

• Non-Profit Excellence Award sponsored by Community Foundation North Okanagan;

• Retail Business of the Year sponsored by the Downtown Vernon Association;

• Business Leader of the Year sponsored by Chamber of Commerce Group Insurance Plan;

• Restaurant of the Year sponsored by Kelowna International Airport;

• Tourism Business of the Year sponsored by Tourism Vernon;

• Professional Business of the Year sponsored by TD Canada Trust;

• Trades Business of the Year sponsored by Scotiabank.

A business only needs one nomination to qualify per category and past winners from the previous two years are ineligible to win in the same category.

All nominees will be given a questionnaire package which will need to be completed to accept the nomination and will be scored by a panel of local business leaders to determine winners.

Beyond the 15 categories, there is the People’s Choice Award for a business and a non-profit sponsored by Total Restoration Services. People Choice is chosen by a public vote of all nominees from the 15 categories with voting beginning Sept. 22.

All nominees will be celebrated, and the winners will be announced Oct. 26 at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. Tickets will go on sale soon at Ticketseller.ca.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Awards honour Vernon’s shining business and charity community

READ MORE: More than 300 Greater Vernon businesses nominated for excellence

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AwardsBusinessNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictVernon