Vernon chamber looks to recognize business excellence

Nominations are now open to recognize the best in local business.
“The 2023 Business Excellence Awards are an opportunity for Greater Vernon residents to acknowledge those businesses and non-profit organizations that drive employment, create vitality and demonstrate a passion by investing in this place we call home,” said Dan Proulx, Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce general manager.
“We all have a favourite business or non-profit, and the awards are about recognizing those achievements, first-hand experiences, and relationships. We would encourage businesses, non-profits, employees and residents to consider the criteria in each of the categories and to submit nominations by Aug. 26.”
The success of the Business Excellence Awards is dependent on widespread community participation, so help them get the acknowledgement that they deserve by nominating today.
The online nomination form and descriptions of the 15 categories can be found at vernoncc.awardify.io/
A business only needs one nomination to qualify per category and past winners from the previous two years are ineligible to win in the same category.
All nominees will be given a questionnaire package which will need to be completed to accept the nomination and will be scored by a panel of local business leaders to determine winners.
Beyond the 15 categories, there is the People’s Choice Award for a business and a non-profit sponsored by Total Restoration Services.
All nominees will be celebrated, and the winners will be announced Oct. 26 at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.
