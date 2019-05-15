Vernon Chamber of Commerce checks in

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is going to pound the pavement to see how their members are doing.

“We are always looking for ways to connect with our members and learn what issues are important to them, and Chamber Check-In will provide a personal connection,” said Dione Chambers, Greater Vernon Chamber general manager.

On May 28, board directors, staff and volunteers will take part in Chamber Check-In, an opportunity to meet one-on-one with its membership base.

“It will also be important to hear the members’ thoughts on the chamber itself,” said Chambers. “In what ways are we providing value to them and how can our organization improve the programs and services we provide? We are looking for our members to be open and forthright, and I can promise that we are there to listen.”

As part of the event, representatives from the chamber will visit specific neighbourhoods in Vernon and reach out to as many members in those areas as possible in a two- to three-hour period starting at 8:30 a.m.

The goal is to also visit members in Coldstream and Areas B and C, and to touch base with non-members as time permits.

The Chamber is looking for members who want to volunteer as Chamber Check-In canvassers. If you are interested in making a difference in the Chamber, email info@vernonchamber.ca or call 250-545-0771.

