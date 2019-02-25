Vernon Chamber reveals final five Top 20 under 40

KPMG and The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce are proud to present the final group of five recipients of the Top 20 under 40.

The annual Top 20 Under 40, presented by KPMG, Community Futures, the City of Vernon-Economic Development and the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce, recognizes the next generation of leaders in the North Okanagan, those under the age of 40 years of age who are making their mark through business success and community involvement.

The recipients were selected among more than 60 nominations, and include:

Carissa Carbonneau and Josie Teitge – Owners, Wild Sage Registered Massage Therapy

Carbonneau was raised in the Kootenays, and in her early 20s, moved to Vernon to complete schooling at the Okanagan Valley College of Massage. Right after graduating, she moved to Chilliwack, where Carbonneau opened her very first clinic. She spent five successful years living and running her business in Chilliwack, The Healing Oak, but missed the Okanagan lifestyle. Carbonneau sold the clinic and moved back to Vernon in 2016. While also treating clients, she worked at the college supervising students and organizing the outreach programs, before taking a leave when she needed some medical intervention as she and her partner tried for their first baby. In January 2018, Carbonneau’s dear friend, colleague, and former employee, Josie Teitge, moved to Vernon, and the pair found the perfect space to open a business together: Wild Sage.

In 2014, Teitge graduated from the West Coast College of Massage Therapy (WCCMT) in Victoria and moved to Chilliwack shortly after to start her practice. Teitge worked at a highly regarded clinic for 1.5 years before being promoted to manager until early 2018 when she moved to Vernon to open up the Wild Sage clinic with Carbonneau. Teitge immediately fell in love with the beauty of the Okanagan and the energy of the people who live here. She and her husband bought a beautiful home on one acre of land in Armstrong. They adore the agriculture that surrounds them and are excited to start growing produce and small animals this spring.

Kristina Klein – Owner, EATology Food Co./Cracked Pepper Catering

Klein became an entrepreneur seven years ago and can’t imagine a different life for herself. It is hard work and sometimes unpredictable, but it is so rewarding. Klein’s first company (Cracked Pepper Catering) was born in 2012 when she was 19. After turning 22, one of the best restaurants in Vernon was born, EATology. It has always been Klein’s dream to own her own restaurant. Never in her wildest dreams did she imagine it would be so soon. Hard work and dedication definitely pay off. Klein says she is blessed with great staff, customers and family and can’t wait to see what the future has in store for her.

Derek Powers – Partner, Nixon Wenger

Powers was born and raised in the suburbs of Toronto, and his childhood and teenage years were largely spent playing hockey, culminating in playing Junior A hockey with the Oshawa Legionnaires. Following high school, Powers studied civil engineering at Queen’s University. On graduation, he took a position as an environmental engineer with O’Brien and Gere in Syracuse, N.Y. Powers worked in this position for more than a year but the pull of travel and a return to university were too much to resist. As such, he applied to la school and hopped on the next airplane to Guatemala. Powers travelled throughout Central and South America for eight months, prior to returning to Canada to attend law school at the University of Western Ontario. On graduation, he accepted a position in the Toronto office of Borden Ladner Gervais, the largest law firm in Canada. Powers practiced with BLG for nearly a decade, rising from student to partner. He and his family moved to Vernon in May 2017. Powers and his wife have thoroughly enjoyed their time in Vernon and cannot think of a better place to raise their two young children.

Kaarina Schrott – Owner, One Step Foot Care

Schrott founded One Step Foot Care in 2010, just two weeks after completing the advanced foot care course at Okanagan College. She had begun her nursing career in 1999 directly out of high school and has always enjoyed serving the senior demographic. Foot care quickly became her sole focus as she was able to devote full-time attention to her company less than six months after it was created. As a mother of three, it was important to develop a company model that would enable her a work/life balance, both for herself and her staff, so with the help of 12 nurses, she is proud to be able to service the Okanagan from Penticton to Salmon Arm. Schrott also owns a floating convenience store on Shuswap Lake and finds it to be a happy excuse to spend much of the kids’ school holiday at the family cabin in Seymour Arm. Recently, Schrott also discovered a liking for musical theatre and took to the stage in the Glee production Rock of Ages, with an ’80s solo performance.

Amanda Shatzko – Artist, Elected Official

Bridging business, politics and civil society, Shatzko is an internationally recognized young Canadian leader. As an award-winning artist, director, and consultant, she facilitates projects and research on the impact of culture and creativity. Born and raised in Vernon, Shatzko is a strong advocate for the North Okanagan region and Okanagan lifestyle. She attended Hillview Elementary and is an alumnus of the high-performance program at Vernon Secondary School (which renamed one of their annual year-end honours to the Amanda Shatzko Dedication to the Arts Award). Shatzko began representing Vernon at the age of 10 when competing internationally as a rhythmic gymnast . Since then, she has continued to endorse and represent the North Okanagan in a multitude of activities and delegations around the world presenting, creating, and teaching on the topics of creativity, innovation, and sustainable development goals. Possessing a high degree of intellectual curiosity and service to society, Shatzko is one of Canada’s youngest elected female directors for non-profit and government boards. She has the drive to help make Greater Vernon one of Canada’s and the world’s top cultural destinations, trail-blazing new partnerships between international organizations and the local community.

All 20 recipients will be featured on the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce website and they will also be honoured at a special recognition event on Tuesday, March 12 at Okanagan Spirits.

THE TOP 20

* Alexa Monahan – Director of Marketing, Nature’s Fare Markets;

* Andrew Allen – Musician/Director;

* Cara Arding – Owner, Pickleball Depot;

* Emily Buisine – Owner, 9Round Fitness;

* Carissa Carbonneau and Josie Teitge – Owners, Wild Sage Registered Massage Therapy.

* Genny Chippendale – Owner, Iron Heart Gym;

* Laura Code – Regional Agrologist, Ministry of Agriculture;

* Dudley Coulter – Owner, Peak Public Relations/ Events Coordinator, Downtown Vernon Association;

* Jodi Cunningham, Owner and Pharmacist, Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy;

* Mitchal Derksen – Founder and CEO, Numu Consulting;

* Brynna Hambley – Associate Lawyer, Davidson Pringle;

* Linda Heng – Owner, The Beauty Bar;

* Kristina Klein – Owner, EATology Food Co./Cracked Pepper Catering;

* Stephanie Mundle – Owner, Woven Birth Services;

* Julia Payson – Executive Director, Canadian Mental Health Association (Vernon);

* Derek Powers – Partner, Nixon Wenger;

* Kaarina Schrott – Owner, One Step Foot Care;

* Amanda Shatzko – Artist, Elected Official;

* Brett Squair – Associate Lawyer, Davidson Pringle LLP;

* Erin Sullivan – Owner, Sanders Medical Skin Vein Laser.



Kaarina Schrott

Kristina Klein

Amanda Shatzko