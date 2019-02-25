Vernon Chamber reveals final five Top 20 under 40

KPMG and The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce are proud to present the final group of five recipients of the Top 20 under 40.
The recipients were selected among more than 60 nominations, and include:
Carissa Carbonneau and Josie Teitge – Owners, Wild Sage Registered Massage Therapy
Carbonneau was raised in the Kootenays, and in her early 20s, moved to Vernon to complete schooling at the Okanagan Valley College of Massage. Right after graduating, she moved to Chilliwack, where Carbonneau opened her very first clinic. She spent five successful years living and running her business in Chilliwack, The Healing Oak, but missed the Okanagan lifestyle. Carbonneau sold the clinic and moved back to Vernon in 2016. In January 2018, Carbonneau’s dear friend, colleague, and former employee, Josie Teitge, moved to Vernon, and the pair found the perfect space to open a business together: Wild Sage.
Kristina Klein – Owner, EATology Food Co./Cracked Pepper Catering
Klein became an entrepreneur seven years ago and can’t imagine a different life for herself. It is hard work and sometimes unpredictable, but it is so rewarding. Klein’s first company (Cracked Pepper Catering) was born in 2012 when she was 19. After turning 22, one of the best restaurants in Vernon was born, EATology. It has always been Klein’s dream to own her own restaurant.
Derek Powers – Partner, Nixon Wenger
Powers was born and raised in the suburbs of Toronto, and his childhood and teenage years were largely spent playing hockey, culminating in playing Junior A hockey with the Oshawa Legionnaires. Following high school, Powers studied civil engineering at Queen’s University. On graduation, he took a position as an environmental engineer with O’Brien and Gere in Syracuse, N.Y. Powers worked in this position for more than a year but the pull of travel and a return to university were too much to resist. As such, he applied to la school and hopped on the next airplane to Guatemala. Powers travelled throughout Central and South America for eight months, prior to returning to Canada to attend law school at the University of Western Ontario. On graduation, he accepted a position in the Toronto office of Borden Ladner Gervais, the largest law firm in Canada. Powers practiced with BLG for nearly a decade, rising from student to partner. He and his family moved to Vernon in May 2017.
Kaarina Schrott – Owner, One Step Foot Care
Schrott founded One Step Foot Care in 2010, just two weeks after completing the advanced foot care course at Okanagan College. She had begun her nursing career in 1999 directly out of high school and has always enjoyed serving the senior demographic. Foot care quickly became her sole focus as she was able to devote full-time attention to her company less than six months after it was created. As a mother of three, it was important to develop a company model that would enable her a work/life balance, both for herself and her staff, so with the help of 12 nurses, she is proud to be able to service the Okanagan from Penticton to Salmon Arm.
Amanda Shatzko – Artist, Elected Official
Bridging business, politics and civil society, Shatzko is an internationally recognized young Canadian leader. As an award-winning artist, director, and consultant, she facilitates projects and research on the impact of culture and creativity. Born and raised in Vernon, Shatzko is a strong advocate for the North Okanagan region and Okanagan lifestyle. She attended Hillview Elementary and is an alumnus of the high-performance program at Vernon Secondary School (which renamed one of their annual year-end honours to the Amanda Shatzko Dedication to the Arts Award). Shatzko began representing Vernon at the age of 10 when competing internationally as a rhythmic gymnast
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Kaarina Schrott
Kristina Klein
Amanda Shatzko
Derek Powers