Vernon chamber seeks Top 20 Under 40 nominations

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce and KPMG have teamed up again to present the Top 20 Under 40 professionals in Vernon. (Morning Star file photo)

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is teaming up with KPMG in Canada to present the 4th Annual Top 20 Under 40 to the North Okanagan.

The chamber is looking for young professionals under the age of 40 who are making their mark through business success (for-profit and not-for-profit) and community involvement. Along with individuals making a big impact locally, candidates may also be from the North Okanagan and making their mark on the world stage.

“We have many talented emerging leaders in our region and these awards help draw attention to the great work being done,” said Murray Smith, partner with KPMG’s office in Vernon. “At KPMG, our mantra is ‘Let’sDoThis.’ This expression encapsulates exactly what this program is all about – working together as a community to accelerate and support worthy leaders, and by doing so, inspire others to be the best they can be.”

Starting Feb. 1, recipients will be announced over the course of four weeks and will be featured on the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce website.

The recipients will also be honoured at a special recognition event on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

“Recognizing some of the talented young professionals in the region has multiple benefits,” said Diana Wilson, GVCC president. “It’s important for our community to know the calibre of talent we have and what they are doing to sustain and grow our region. It can also encourage investment and attract other talented professionals to our community. ”

If you know someone who is excelling in their career, passionate about the community, helping to raise the profile of the North Okanagan, and will be under the age of 40 as of Jan. 31, 2019 then they are a perfect candidate for the Top 20 Under 40.

Candidates reaching high levels of achievement in athletics, academics and professional industries such as doctors and lawyers, will be equally considered to those from the business community.

To nominate someone visit vernonchamber.ca. Nominations will be accepted until Friday, Dec. 14.



