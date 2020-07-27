Vernon Chamber to recognize top businesses

Nominations open for business excellence awards, Now More Than Ever

The Greater Vernon Chamber handed out its Business Excellence Awards at a Godfather-themed gala in 2019, but this year’s event will be virtual. (Photo: SPROING; styling from Caravan Farm Theatre)

We have all experienced demonstrations of inspiration, determination, adaptability and innovation in recent months, and it’s these frontline achievements Greater Vernon residents are urged to celebrate.

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce has opened nominations for the 2020 Business Excellence Awards presented by Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union, until Aug. 23 at 4 p.m. and the winners will be unveiled at a virtual gala Oct. 23.

“Our theme is Now More Than Ever and it pays tribute to the role businesses and non-profits play in our lives, and the need for us to support each other,” said Krystin Kempton, Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce president.

“The nomination process is a tangible way for residents to highlight businesses, non-profits and individuals who are significant to them and who have made a difference in the community. We are excited to see who will be nominated for the 36th annual awards.”

The online nomination form and descriptions of the categories can be found at https://www.vernonchamber.ca/business-excellence-awards-copy. The individual categories are:

Small Business of the Year sponsored by Community Futures

New Business of the Year sponsored by MNP LLP

Young Entrepreneur of the Year sponsored by Nixon Wenger Lawyers LLP

Employer of the Year sponsored by City of Vernon

Customer Service Excellence Award sponsored by Okanagan Spring Brewery

Manufacturer of the Year sponsored by Tekmar Control Systems

Non-Profit Excellence Award sponsored by Community Foundation of North Okanagan

Community Leader of the Year sponsored by De Vine Vintners

Business Person of the Year sponsored by Kal Tire

Innovator of the Year sponsored by TD Bank

A panel of independent judges will review all nominations and determine the winner in each category. A business only needs one nomination to qualify for the next round and past winners from the previous two years are ineligible to win in the same category.

Beyond the 10 categories, there is the People’s Choice Award sponsored by Total Restoration Services. It is chosen by a public vote of all nominees in the 10 categories.

There is also Business of the Year, sponsored by Valley First. This category is chosen by a panel of judges from all of the nominees in the 10 categories.

The winners will be announced during a virtual gala Oct. 23, and tickets will go on sale soon at vernonchamber.ca.

