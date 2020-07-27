The Greater Vernon Chamber handed out its Business Excellence Awards at a Godfather-themed gala in 2019, but this year’s event will be virtual. (Photo: SPROING; styling from Caravan Farm Theatre)

Vernon Chamber to recognize top businesses

Nominations open for business excellence awards, Now More Than Ever

We have all experienced demonstrations of inspiration, determination, adaptability and innovation in recent months, and it’s these frontline achievements Greater Vernon residents are urged to celebrate.

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce has opened nominations for the 2020 Business Excellence Awards presented by Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union, until Aug. 23 at 4 p.m. and the winners will be unveiled at a virtual gala Oct. 23.

“Our theme is Now More Than Ever and it pays tribute to the role businesses and non-profits play in our lives, and the need for us to support each other,” said Krystin Kempton, Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce president.

“The nomination process is a tangible way for residents to highlight businesses, non-profits and individuals who are significant to them and who have made a difference in the community. We are excited to see who will be nominated for the 36th annual awards.”

The online nomination form and descriptions of the categories can be found at https://www.vernonchamber.ca/business-excellence-awards-copy. The individual categories are:

  • Small Business of the Year sponsored by Community Futures
  • New Business of the Year sponsored by MNP LLP
  • Young Entrepreneur of the Year sponsored by Nixon Wenger Lawyers LLP
  • Employer of the Year sponsored by City of Vernon
  • Customer Service Excellence Award sponsored by Okanagan Spring Brewery
  • Manufacturer of the Year sponsored by Tekmar Control Systems
  • Non-Profit Excellence Award sponsored by Community Foundation of North Okanagan
  • Community Leader of the Year sponsored by De Vine Vintners
  • Business Person of the Year sponsored by Kal Tire
  • Innovator of the Year sponsored by TD Bank

A panel of independent judges will review all nominations and determine the winner in each category. A business only needs one nomination to qualify for the next round and past winners from the previous two years are ineligible to win in the same category.

Beyond the 10 categories, there is the People’s Choice Award sponsored by Total Restoration Services. It is chosen by a public vote of all nominees in the 10 categories.

There is also Business of the Year, sponsored by Valley First. This category is chosen by a panel of judges from all of the nominees in the 10 categories.

The winners will be announced during a virtual gala Oct. 23, and tickets will go on sale soon at vernonchamber.ca.

READ MORE: Vernon’s best in business awarded for excellence

READ MORE: Lake Country pub reopening

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AwardsBusiness

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pilot offers helicopter tours taking off from Sicamous golf course

Just Posted

Vehicle crashes into Vernon chiropractic office

Damage done to window and bricks, along with an outside planter

No flu clinics for Interior Health region this fall

Interior Health sent out a memo indicating there won’t be mass flu clinics for 2020-2021

Vernon Chamber to recognize top businesses

Nominations open for business excellence awards, Now More Than Ever

Heat warning in effect for Okanagan Valley

Temperatures are expected to sit in the 30s all week

Morning Start: Walmart has a lower acceptance rate than Harvard

Your morning start for Monday, July 27, 2020

B.C. CDC issues COVID-19 exposure warning for four flights at Vancouver airport

Passengers are asked to monitor for symptoms for 14 days

Kelowna man allegedly fires gun into Osoyoos Lake

Osoyoos RCMP is now looking for witnesses to the incident

Stop passing the buck on tent camps, Horgan tells municipalities

Victoria, other cities advised to enforce their own bylaws

Kamloops business owners say ‘rude, unruly’ customers need to start following COVID rules

Some incidents have even turned violent, restaurant owners say

RCMP seek public assistance in locating missing Kelowna man

Rylee James Blacklock might be residing in the Chilliwack area

NHL’s Rob Shick goes ‘inside the bubble’ for pro hockey’s restart

B.C.-born senior officiating manager heads to camp in Toronto, missing his B.C. golf classic

Horoscopes for the week of July 27

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Two killed in Highway 3 crash near Princeton

Vancouver couple was driving home from a cottage in the Okanagan

‘Humans of Peachland’ photo project highlights local businesses

The Peachland Chamber of Commerce’s summer students are spearheading the project

Most Read