Vernon company mad about plaid and dad

The traditional tie for Father’s Day gift can take on a new, special meaning this year, thanks to a Vernon company.

Maggie’s Celtic Golf Collection, which makes handcrafted golf club head covers and accessories, has partnered with the Canadian Cancer Society in support of the society’s Plaid For Dad campaign to raise awareness of prostate cancer and fund research.

Maggie’s exclusive Plaid For Dad tartan is officially registered in the Scottish Register of Tartans for the sole use of the Canadian Cancer Society.

The Plaid For Dad collection includes golf club head covers, putter covers, essentials bags, ties and scarves, and will only be available through Maggie’s website, maggiescelticgolf.com.

Maggie’s will donate 10 per cent of all online sales of the limited edition Plaid for Dad Collection to the Canadian Cancer Society’s fundraising effort.

Vernon law office Nixon Wenger has thrown its support behind the campaign and the company.

“Sandra and Henry Goy (Maggie’s owners) are local Vernon residents that have collaborated with the cancer society’s campaign to help bring awareness to prostate cancer by promoting the Plaid for Dad initiative,” said Nixon Wenger office manager Tara Holowach. “They supplied the ties and scarves for our photo shoot.”

One in nine men in Canada will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. Visit plaidfordad.ca to learn more about the Plaid for Dad campaign.

