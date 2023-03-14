Vernon curbs drive-thru ban plan

A plan to ban drive-thrus in Vernon’s city centre neighbourhood will not move forward. (Google Street View)

The brakes have been put to a plan to prohibit drive-thrus in Vernon’s city centre neighbourhood (Highway 6 to 43rd Avenue, and from 27th Street to 35th Street).

Council went against a staff recommendation calling to amend text in its zoning bylaw to prevent drive-thrus, and to revise the specific use regulations for vehicular-oriented uses to improve traffic flow where drive-thrus may still be used.

Instead, all council did after a nearly 30-minute discussion on the matter was receive transportation planner Danielle DeVries’ report for information, meaning no changes to the zoning bylaw.

Drive-thrus will still be permitted across the city, and policies to ban drive-thrus in the Official Community Plan will not be upheld.

Developers can still put in drive-thrus that do not meet transportation best practices for traffic queuing and flow.

The city’s Climate Action Plan and Economic Development committees put their support behind a drive-thru ban, which aimed at reducing vehicle emissions.

Mayor Victor Cumming and Coun. Brian Guy had hoped to get more information from staff on how a drive-thru ban has worked in other communities, and what the economic impact of such a move has been.

Coun. Teresa Durning, who is part of the city’s transportation committee, said a blanket policy for drive-thrus is “not a fair thing at this point in time for our business community.”

“We also have red lights, train crossings and crosswalks, all of which cause (vehicle) idling. Are we going to get rid of them, too?” asked Durning.

Coun. Brian Quiring said he didn’t think the city was ready for such a move.

“We have a very talented transportation and planning department who do their jobs very well when applications for drive-thrus come in,” said Quiring. “We have an aging population, a lot of seniors. It’s not fair to them.”

In a two-page letter to council, the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce expressed concerns for a ban in the city centre.

“This is a large and significant section of the community,” said chamber general manager Dan Proulx. “It’s important to consider the economic impact of businesses that feature a drive-thru, whether it’s a restaurant, bank, car wash, automotive service or liquor store. They provide meaningful employment, pay taxes to the city and have a community impact by supporting local charities and sports organizations.

“In terms of restaurants, more than 60 per cent of a business’ revenue can come from customers using a drive-thru. It isn’t feasible to think that those business models could sustain a 60 per cent reduction in revenue potential or remain competitive with grandfathered businesses that currently operate with drive-thrus.”

Proulx also pointed out drive-thrus played a significant social and economic role during the pandemic, as it was one of the only ways restaurants could operate for several months. It also allowed individuals and families to continue to support local businesses.

Coun. Akbal Mund declared a potential conflict of interest and did not take part in the discussions. Mund helps with a business that has a drive-thru in the city centre neighbourhood.

City CouncilDrivingLocal BusinessVernon