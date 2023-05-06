Ryla Mutiger, district sales manager of Western Canada at Bannister GM Vernon, stands with general manager Brad Nakucyj holding the GM President’s Club Award, which was presented to the dealership on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Bannister photo)

Ryla Mutiger, district sales manager of Western Canada at Bannister GM Vernon, stands with general manager Brad Nakucyj holding the GM President’s Club Award, which was presented to the dealership on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Bannister photo)

Vernon dealership wins prestigious national award

Bannister GM Vernon awarded with the GM President’s Club Award as one of the country’s top dealers

Bannister GM Vernon has been named one of Canada’s top dealerships.

The GM President’s Club Award was presented to the dealership April 26, certifying Bannister as one of the country’s top dealers in customer service, new vehicle sales and dealership growth.

Only 50 dealerships in Canada get this prestigious award from GM each year.

“Our dedicated staff and loyal customers are the reason for this award,” said general manager Brad Nakucyj. “Bannister GM Vernon has been the No. 1 dealer for purchase and delivery satisfaction in B.C. year after year, and the community is a huge part of it. On behalf of the entire dealership, a huge thank you goes to all of our customers, past, present and future.”

The GM President’s Club Award is for excellence in customer satisfaction and dealership growth.

READ MORE: Safety concerns lead to multiple sets of triple speed bumps at busy Salmon Arm mall

READ MORE: Spring signals 90-year-old orchard opening in Vernon

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

AwardsNew VehiclesVehiclesVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Record nominations, again, for North Okanagan business awards

Just Posted

The Shuswap Watershed Council and the Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society remind boaters and water users to clean, drain and dry watercraft before moving it from one body of water to another to help prevent the spread of invasive species. (BC Conservation Officer Service photo)
Groups unite in effort to steer boaters to help keep invasive species out of Shuswap waters

Ryla Mutiger, district sales manager of Western Canada at Bannister GM Vernon, stands with general manager Brad Nakucyj holding the GM President’s Club Award, which was presented to the dealership on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Bannister photo)
Vernon dealership wins prestigious national award

Vernon Golf and Country Club pro/grounds crew member Bryce Barker holds up his scorecard and his ball after putting out on No. 18 with an (unofficial) course record score of 14-under-par 58. (Contributed)
Vernon golf pro makes history with non-tournament 58

The Seaton Secondary team of Aiden Forsyth, Josh Van Calsteren and Malcolm Swingle won the BC School Sports Rocket League Esports Provincial Championship (Contributed).
Vernon students win provinical esports championship

Pop-up banner image