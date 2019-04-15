Vernon Farmer’s Market marks 40th anniversary

Monday and Thursday market moves outdoors at Kal Tire Place

Four decades of local eats and treats is being celebrated in Vernon.

The Vernon Farmers Market will be embarking on its 40th season on Thursday, April 18.

“Again we are offering everything,” said Ingrid Baron, market manager. “From local fruit, vegetables, meat, seafood, crafts, art, gourmet foods, plants, flowers, gifts, liquor, and delicious baking.”

The market moves outdoors for the season in the Kal Tire Place lower parking lot every Monday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Oct. 31.

See: Vernon Winter Farmer’s Market kicked off Friday

Entertainment and children’s activities add to the cheerful atmosphere while lively chatter and friendly faces welcome residents and visitors alike.

“So bring the whole family to experience the vibrant colours, fresh flavours, aromatic smells, and fun sounds,” said Baron.

