Vernon firm expands reach

Abakhan and Associates joins Grant Thornton Limited

A Vernon firm has expanded its reach by joining forces with a leading Canadian business.

Grant Thornton Limited is proud to announce that the team at Abakhan & Associates, a well-known licensed insolvency trustee firm which has a Vernon office and has served communities throughout British Columbia for 20 years, has joined Grant Thornton Limited.

With a current presence on Vancouver Island following Hayes McNeill and Partners joining Grant Thornton’s consumer insolvency business in 2016, the addition of the Abakhan & Associates practice will allow Grant Thornton to provide their debt solution services throughout mainland British Columbia while continuing to serve communities on Vancouver Island.

“We are pleased to welcome 32 additional team members, including four new partners, to our team,” said Robert Hunt, Managing Partner of Grant Thornton Limited’s consumer insolvency practice across Canada, and Licensed Insolvency Trustee.

“By having Abakhan & Associates join us, we are able to expand our presence in British Columbia by seven new offices, while continuing to work with a team of like-minded individuals who share the same values and prioritize the well-being of their clients, colleagues, and community.”

“This is an exciting opportunity for our clients, our practice and our people,” said George Abakhan, President and Licensed Insolvency Trustee, Abakhan & Associates Inc. “While we will remain the same team and offer the same level of dedication to the people of British Columbia, our clients will now have access to a number of additional resources and services from a national network of Licensed Insolvency Trustees and financial advisors.”

Administering financial fresh starts for 20 years, Abakhan & Associates currently serves several communities throughout British Columbia, including Vancouver, Surrey, New Westminster, Burnaby, Prince George, Vernon and Victoria. They provide a wide range of services including personal and corporate bankruptcy, consumer and corporate proposals, financial counselling, debt restructuring, and business restructuring and reorganization.

The Vernon location has been assisting clients for several years and is also a supporter of the North Okanagan Hospice Society. See related: Campaign boosts hospice, charities

