Vernon Ford dealership shines with diamond award, again

Watkin Motors is among an elite group of Ford dealerships across Canada, for the 15th time.

The Vernon dealership has been recognized with the 2020 President’s Award Diamond Club by Ford Motor Company of Canada.

The highest dealership honour is presented annually to those who demonstrate outstanding achievement in sales and customer satisfaction.

“Our staff is dedicated to serve the members of this community with top quality customer service,” Watkins dealer principal Ross Blankley said. “By continually working on their product knowledge and skills, our employees can provide customers the care they deserve. We standby our slogan, Taking Care of Customers…for Life!, and we have our staff to thank for keeping that same vision alive.”

