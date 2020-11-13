The Vernon Innovation & Entrepreneur Workspace, or VIEW, opened Sept. 1 2020 in Vernon’s downtown core. The centre aims to provide a collaborative workspace for North Okanagan entrepreneurs, freelancers and creators. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

The Vernon Innovation & Entrepreneur Workspace, or VIEW, opened Sept. 1 2020 in Vernon’s downtown core. The centre aims to provide a collaborative workspace for North Okanagan entrepreneurs, freelancers and creators. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Vernon innovation hub to hold open house next week

The VIEW centre in downtown Vernon will be hosting 20-minute tours Tuesday, Nov. 17

If you haven’t checked out Vernon’s new innovation hub yet, now is the time.

The Vernon Innovation & Entrepreneur Workspace (The VIEW) is hosting an open house next week, inviting local entrepreneurs, creators and small business owners to explore the downtown space on 30th Avenue that’s designed to be a flexible environment to collaborate, network and grow.

The open house will take the form of 20-minute tours, which will take place Tuesday, Nov. 17, between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Registrants will get meet the team at The VIEW, tour the workspace and learn more about available mentorship, programs and services. The tour will wrap up with beer or kombucha tasting next door at Marten Brewpub.

The VIEW offers a number of amenities including a boardroom, lounge, kitchen, meeting rooms and office spaces for rent. The space is operated by is operated by Accelerate Okanagan, which also runs the Kelowna Innovation Centre.

To make the event safe and enjoyable amid COVID-19, all open house tours must be booked in advance with a maximum of five people per group. Guests must maintain social distancing, sanitize upon entry and wear a mask or face covering. Masks will be available at the door.

For questions about the event or the health and safety procedures, contact Community Lead Jessica Wicks at jessica@accelerateokanagan.com. More information about The VIEW is available at vernoninnovation.com.

READ MORE: Vernon innovation centre ready to connect entrepreneurs

READ MORE: Get web savvy: New program schools Okanagan businesses

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Entrepreneurs

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New farm to table cafe opens in Revelstoke

Just Posted

Emergency crews have the southbound lanes in the 8000 block of Highway 97 North in Kelowna blocked as they are responding to a serious motor vehicle collision Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Police say traffic in both directions will be affected for an undetermined amount of time as the investigation continues. (Meg Conley - Facebook)
Serious crash closes Kelowna highway partially

Emergency crews blocked off southbound lanes of Hwy. 97 near Ellison Lake

First World War internment prisoners heap their baggage onto a truck, prior to departure from Vernon train station, February 27, 1919. The story of Canada’s first internment camps from 1914-1920 is told in the film That Never Happened, which will be screened by Zoom by the Vernon and District Family History Society Sunday, Nov. 15. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives, Photo No. 25372).
Vernon internment camp part of family history society film screening

First World War camp at what is now Seaton Secondary part of film That Never Happened

The Vernon Innovation & Entrepreneur Workspace, or VIEW, opened Sept. 1 2020 in Vernon’s downtown core. The centre aims to provide a collaborative workspace for North Okanagan entrepreneurs, freelancers and creators. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Vernon innovation hub to hold open house next week

The VIEW centre in downtown Vernon will be hosting 20-minute tours Tuesday, Nov. 17

Gary Bonneau is the Community Champion for November 2020. (Contributed)
Community Champion: Gary Bonneau gives hand up to community living with addiction

‘I’ve learned about the history of our band and some of the reasons why we are where we are today,’ former OKIB councilman says

The character Jason dawns this mask in the 1981 horror classic Friday the 13th Part 2. (Contributed)
Friday the 13th: A brief history and look at its significance

Capital News takes a look at some of the craziest things to ever happen on Friday the 13th

A person wearing a mask walks in the rain on a fall day during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. records roughly 1,100 new COVID-19 infections in 2 days

Four people have also died, bringing the total death toll to 288

Snow clings to tree branches as a woman crosses a street in Vancouver, on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. British Columbia’s electrical supplier says homeowners are not ready for the upcoming winter storm season even though many households report they weathered COVID-19-related closures and shortages earlier this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
BC Hydro warns toilet paper stockpiles won’t help when storms cut power

Crown utility says its data show there has been a 117 per cent increase in storms over the past several years

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Paramedics register patients at a drive through, pop-up COVID-19 test centre outside the Canadian Tire Centre, in Ottawa, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. Two months after the City of Ottawa scrambled to expand its COVID-19 testing options to deal with a massive spike in demand, it is now set to cut back on hours at testing sites this weekend because far fewer people are showing up. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
COVID-19 testing down across Canada as positive case numbers soar in most provinces

Average daily testing numbers are down more than 25 per cent compared to a month ago

Commissioner Austin Cullen, back centre, listens to introductions before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. A former British Columbia gaming policy official says the concerns about increasing amounts of suspicious cash and its possible links to money laundering at casinos started rising as the province was preparing to host the 2010 Winter Olympics. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Inquiry hears money laundering concerns at B.C. casinos rose as 2010 Olympics neared

Larry Vander Graaf told the public inquiry into money laundering there was an increase in suspected illegal money

Forecast calling for snow on Nov. 13, 2020. With file shot of snow seen here falling along the Coquihalla Highway on Saturday, April 27, 2019. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review file)
‘Hazardous’ winter conditions for the Coq with storm forecast Friday

Heavy snow over the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt by the afternoon

Bernard Avenue in Downtown Kelowna on July 27, 2020. (Aaron Hemens - Black Press Media)
Kelowna council to consider yearly Bernard Avenue closure

The pilot project saw Bernard close to vehicles between July and September this year

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
34 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over past two days

Two new cases tied to outbreak at La Casa Resort in West Kelowna

Staff cleaning city hall on Nov. 11 after the second vandalism incident within three weeks. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
$1,500 reward offered for information on Kelowna city hall vandalism

City hall has been defaced with messaging critical of COVID-19 response twice in the past month

Most Read