Vernon lakefront pub serves closing notice

One of the few lakefront restaurants in town may not reopen next year.

Outboard Waterfront Pub, which is currently closed for the winter season, has said it will not be renewing its lease.

The owners of the Okanagan Landing Road establishment said the lease is up and “for a handful of reasons,” they have decided not to renew it.

“We are not sure what the future holds for the location, but we sure hope that something great moves in, since we would really look forward to enjoying a seat on the patio as guests, where we’ve had the utmost pleasure of serving so many of you over the years,” owners Anne and Campbell said.

They already own another lakefront Okanagan pub, Turtle Bay in Lake Country, as well as Norman’s Diner in Lake Country and Diner on Six in Vernon.

Anyone with Outboard gift cards is welcome to use them at one of the other locations.

“We have been so fortunate to work with enthusiastic and talented employees, suppliers and community partners over the years, and they all have our gratitude for their contribution in making the Outboard such a special place. Most of all, an enormous thank you to our customers whose support, feedback and often, friendship, has meant so much to us and our team.”

