Vernon landmark has renewed purpose

Haven at Deer Park just completed the first two phases of the three-phase project.

Well over 50 neighbours, local realtors, and event planners attended the open house located at 9194 Tronson Road on Monday, Aug. 27.

The property, formally known as Deer Park Restaurant and Bowling Alley was purchase by Debra and Darryl Tamagi in May, 2017, after being vacant for a number of years.

“We moved to Vernon about four and a half years ago and almost from the get-go I was curious about the vacant building for sale. For some reason, I was drawn to it. It was so big and so empty. It seemed to have no purpose and there was a part of me that wanted to see it come alive again,” said Debra Tamagi.

Three years after moving to the area the Tamagis purchased the building and began to set their vision in motion.

September 2017 renovations began on the three-phase project. Phase one was their home located in the old restaurant portion of the building. Phase two was a 3,500 square-foot space with four bedrooms with ensuites and private balconies where the bowling alley used to be, as well as guest kitchen, dining, living room, and ground level patio. Phase three (coming Spring of 2019) is a 1,500 square-foot event space that will include a kitchen prep room for caterers and two handicap washrooms.

“Since taking possession we have had many opportunities to chat with numerous neighbors and have learned a bit about the history of the building for example, when it was built and the various owners over the last 25 years. We have learned that this was a place that many held dear to their hearts. It was a community focal point for many activities over the years. In addition to being a restaurant and bowling alley, it was also where friends and family gathered for many events like Easter egg hunts, Christmas parties, weddings, and community theme nights,” said Tamagi.

“Our hope is that we will be able to continue to offer our home as a place where friends and family from Vernon and beyond, gather… to celebrate, to learn, to enjoy, to rest, etc.,” said Tamagi.