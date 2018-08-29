Vernon landmark has renewed purpose

Haven at Deer Park just completed the first two phases of the three-phase project.

Well over 50 neighbours, local realtors, and event planners attended the open house located at 9194 Tronson Road on Monday, Aug. 27.

The property, formally known as Deer Park Restaurant and Bowling Alley was purchase by Debra and Darryl Tamagi in May, 2017, after being vacant for a number of years.

“We moved to Vernon about four and a half years ago and almost from the get-go I was curious about the vacant building for sale. For some reason, I was drawn to it. It was so big and so empty. It seemed to have no purpose and there was a part of me that wanted to see it come alive again,” said Debra Tamagi.

Three years after moving to the area the Tamagis purchased the building and began to set their vision in motion.

September 2017 renovations began on the three-phase project. Phase one was their home located in the old restaurant portion of the building. Phase two was a 3,500 square-foot space with four bedrooms with ensuites and private balconies where the bowling alley used to be, as well as guest kitchen, dining, living room, and ground level patio. Phase three (coming Spring of 2019) is a 1,500 square-foot event space that will include a kitchen prep room for caterers and two handicap washrooms.

“Since taking possession we have had many opportunities to chat with numerous neighbors and have learned a bit about the history of the building for example, when it was built and the various owners over the last 25 years. We have learned that this was a place that many held dear to their hearts. It was a community focal point for many activities over the years. In addition to being a restaurant and bowling alley, it was also where friends and family gathered for many events like Easter egg hunts, Christmas parties, weddings, and community theme nights,” said Tamagi.

Renamed, the Haven at Deer Park just completed the first two phases of the three-phase project.

“Our hope is that we will be able to continue to offer our home as a place where friends and family from Vernon and beyond, gather… to celebrate, to learn, to enjoy, to rest, etc.,” said Tamagi.

Previous story
True Leaf reports record quarter

Just Posted

Car strikes Armstrong pole near IPE entrance

Pedestrians and vehicles abound but vehicle only hit power pole half-block from IPE main gate

2018 now B.C.’s worst wildfire season on record

Nearly 1.3 million hectares of forests have burned

Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation Charity Golf Classic raises record amount

A record-breaking amount of more than $300,000 net was raised for OPERATION: Surgical Care for Life

True Leaf reports record quarter

True Leaf Medicine has announced its best quarter ever for the three-months ending June 30, 2018.

B.C. suing drug companies to recoup overdose crisis costs

More than 2,000 people have died in B.C. because of illicit drug overdoses in the past two years

The Interior Provincial Exhibition kicks off in Armstrong

Whether its the thrill of the midway and games, the rodeo action, the agricultural element of farm animals and produce or the mouth-watering fair food, the IPE is a staple event on the calendars of residents near and far.

UPDATE: Four in custody, shots fired in Kettle Valley

There is a heavy police presence in Kelowna’s Upper Mission area

Dogged determination: Police save puppies trapped in tunnel

RCMP in Manitoba saved five puppies from an underground burrow that had to be dug up

Federal law on intoxication sex-assault defence unconstitutional: Ontario judge

People are once again allowed to use excessive intoxication as a defence against criminal charges in that province

American duties against Catalyst Paper dropped

Catalyst’s paper products determined not to harm U.S. industry

Dog dies in motor home fire near Salmon Arm

No humans injured in fire reported Aug. 29 at Pierre’s Point Campground

B.C. rainbow flag opponent wants own flag raised

Says Langley accommodated ‘one identifiable group’ so it ‘must accommodate all others’

Vernon landmark has renewed purpose

Haven at Deer Park just completed the first two phases of the three-phase project.

Soulful sounds in store at Vernon show

Nanaimo acoustic duo Builder the Banshee will be playing a two-hour matinee Sunday, Sept. 2.

Most Read