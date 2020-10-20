Lori Anderson, owner of North Okanagan Skin and Laser medical spa in Vernon. (Contributed)

Vernon medical spa draws positives from pandemic

North Okanagan Skin and Laser launches e-store, switches to paperless operations

After going two months without clients, a Vernon medical spa has turned the challenges posed by COVID-19 into new opportunities.

North Okanagan Skin and Laser has been adapting its operations to fit a changing business landscape. In doing so, it now has a foothold in the online market with an e-store added to its website, where clients can order medical-grade skincare shipped to their door.

“Since reopening, business has been quite steady,” said owner Lori Anderson. “The team worked hard to get our clinic set up with the new physical distancing standards and guidelines.”

Anderson started North Okanagan Skin and Laser more than 12 years ago after working in a dermatology clinic, where she discovered her love for skin health and education. She’s gone from being the sole treatment provider with only one receptionist to now leading a team of eight, performing a wide range of laser skin care treatments.

She says the e-store kept her team busy when they couldn’t perform in-person treatments, and their services are now more far-reaching than ever.

“We now have customers from all across Canada shopping for their skincare products from our e-store.”

Another change prompted by COVID-19 doubles as eco-friendly: to reduce physical contact through client intake and consent forms, Anderson’s team switched to a fully paperless operation.

Anderson said the medical spa’s high standards for sanitizing have been further enhanced. The spa is conducting wellness checks with staff during the pandemic, and staff are required to wear masks while treating clients.

“It’s important that (clients) know they can still continue with their skincare treatments during these times,” she said. “We want our clients to feel safe and comfortable while in our spa setting.”

And if you find wearing a mask irritable, Anderson’s team has you covered.

“Masks can affect the skin by constantly rubbing against the face, allowing bacteria to find its way to any stressed areas causing blemishes and congestion,” she said. “We are happy to assist those that are finding this a problem and are looking for solutions.”

The clinic on 33rd Street in Vernon is open with enhanced safety protocols.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Small Business

