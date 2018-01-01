Vernon multifamily housing project recognized

AIM Development Management and Marketing recognized for attainable modern multifamily housing unit

28th Street duplex exterior. (Photo Submitted)

AIM Development Management and Marketing, operated by the husband and wife duo of Anne and Ian Murphy, was recognized for their introduction of attainable modern multifamily housing in Vernon.

The development located on 28th Street opposite Seaton Secondary has been recognized by the City of Vernon for the 2015 sustainability award and now with a merit award by the Thompson Okanagan Kootenay Building Awards.

Anne, a local realtor for the last seven years, designed The Heights after seeing first-hand the lack of quality multi-family properties available and knowing what discerning buyers were looking for. She realized there was a need for this type and style of home.

“It was apparent that nobody was building quality housing that was priced for the majority of the Vernon population,” Anne said. “We wanted to build something that was unique and that home owners would be proud to call home.”

Relying on project management methodology and working with people in the construction industry that were able to appreciate deliverables and understand a timeline was key in making the development a success. This in turn allowed the developers to keep to their mandate of providing quality housing that was attainable for the majority of the population.

Another key aspect of the success was the proactive work done by the City of Vernon planners in identifying an area that would benefit by new developments and providing incentives to attract developers.

“The Heights project by AIM Development Management is a great example of what the City of Vernon is trying to achieve through the creation of the City Centre Revitalization Tax Exemption program.” said Kevin Poole, manager of economic development and tourism for the City of Vernon. “It’s an excellent infill project that was recognized by council as part of the Sustainability Awards and now by the construction industry at the recent Thompson Okanagan Kootenay Building Awards.”

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Best in Vernon business recognized

Just Posted

B.C.’s top local news stories of 2017

A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention

Clara Forman and daughters remembered during celebration of life

Family, friends and colleagues gather in Kelowna for ceremony to honour murdered mother and girls

Silverbacks stun Vipers 4-3

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks closed 2017 by surprising the Vernon Vipers 4-3 in BCHL action Saturday

Visibility poor on Okanagan-Shuswap highways

Blowing snow and slippery roads create challenging conditions around the region.

Best in Vernon business recognized

Vernon Chamber of Commerce business excellence award nominations open

Another 20 cm of snow expected to fall in Vernon tonight

Snow, snow and more snow

Calgary Zoo brings penguins indoors because of cold

Temperatures have averaged -28 C in recent days, and with the wind chill it can feel more like -40 C.

Snowy owl pulled from grille of SUV

Rescuer says the animal is healing after being struck by a large vehicle in Saskatchewan

Enderby house gutted by fire

Trinity Valley Road home residents were away when blaze started

Canada 150 ends on a cold note for much of the country

But Heritage Minister Melanie Joly says Canadians celebrated warmly

Vernon multifamily housing project recognized

AIM Development Management and Marketing recognized for attainable modern multifamily housing unit

2017 BC Assessment values now available online

Property owners will be receiving a letter in the mail in January, but are able to access their values now

Vees lose second game to Wild

Disallowed goal cost the Penticton Vees

Multiple cops shot in Colorado

The shootings took place in an apartment complex near Denver

Most Read

  • Best in Vernon business recognized

    Vernon Chamber of Commerce business excellence award nominations open

  • Vernon multifamily housing project recognized

    AIM Development Management and Marketing recognized for attainable modern multifamily housing unit