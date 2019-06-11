Vernon newspaper marks 31 years

The Morning Star is celebrating 31 years this month!
To mark the anniversary, the community newspaper is putting out a special edition Wednesday, June 12. Be sure to grab a copy of the paper and check out the special supplement celebrating staff and the community.
But here is a sneak peak of some of the photos included in the print product.
The snapshots are from a special goodbye party The Morning Star staff held for Glenn Mitchell.
Mitchell was the editor of The Morning Star for the last 31 years. He continues to write a weekly column for the paper.
Photos courtesy of Murray Mitchell.
