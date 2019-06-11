Vernon newspaper marks 31 years

Glenn Mitchell’s parents, Marion and Lloyd Mitchell, and sister-in-law Coralee at a retirement party for the long-time former Vernon Morning Star editor. Roger Knox enjoys the treats. Andrew, Glenn Mitchell’s nephew, and Justin Mitchell, his son. Sports editor Kevin Mitchell, his son Max and Glenn’s son Luke enjoy a bite to eat at the retirement party for Mitchell’s brother Glenn, the former editor of the Vernon Morning Star. (See more page Z30) Kevin Mitchell and Dave Bissell. Brian Osachoff congratulates Glenn Mitchell. Barb Rae chats with Trent Dansereau. Janice Collier and Carol Williment.

The Morning Star is celebrating 31 years this month!

To mark the anniversary, the community newspaper is putting out a special edition Wednesday, June 12. Be sure to grab a copy of the paper and check out the special supplement celebrating staff and the community.

But here is a sneak peak of some of the photos included in the print product.

The snapshots are from a special goodbye party The Morning Star staff held for Glenn Mitchell.

Mitchell was the editor of The Morning Star for the last 31 years. He continues to write a weekly column for the paper.

Photos courtesy of Murray Mitchell.

