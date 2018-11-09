Vernon Open House Drive details

Here is the corrected version of the Vernon Open House Drive information for this weekend.

Due to a production error, the wrong version appeared in print Friday, Oct. 9, 2018.

We apologize for the error.

Vernon posties back on job

24-hour rotating strike for Vernon Local 848 of CUPW ended Friday at 7 a.m.

Snow arrives in Okanagan

First white stuff of the season falling Friday morning; won’t be around long

Vernon community radio application before CRTC

Proposed community station CFAN (Valley FM) moving closer to hitting airwaves

Vernon mayor hopes for strong teamwork over four years

Victor Cumming delivers inaugural address as Vernon mayor

Vernon teen wins Best Film in Kelowna HorrorFest

Bowen O’Brien and Brian Taylor’s Adulthood took home two awards from the Oct. 26 event

Fashion Fridays: Sustainable and ethical fashion

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

North Okanagan ready to remember

Remembrance Day ceremonies to be observed throughout North Okanagan Sunday

2 minors in custody after Nunavut grocery store fire

RCMP say charges of arson and disregard for human life are pending against the pair

Trudeau’s trade talk to be tested on 10-day, three country trip

Observers say Trudeau’s biggest test will be in the last two stops in Singapore and Papua New Guinea

Is pro rep in fact ‘lit’? Horgan’s debate comment prompts online groans

Premier, BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson went head-to-head in a TV debate on electoral reform

B.C. looks for public’s suggestions to curb money laundering

British Columbians can have their say through an online consultation until Dec. 14

Australian police say stabbing attack linked to terrorism

Three people were stabbed, one fatally on Friday in Melbourne

Law students killed in WWI called to bar 100 years later

37 aspiring lawyers to be posthumously admitted to the bar in a ceremony at the Calgary Courts Centre

Plan to create a national securities regulator is constitutional: Supreme Court

The unanimous ruling could help advance plans for a national regulator of capital markets

