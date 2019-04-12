Vernon pet store raises funds for Pacific Assistance Dogs Society

On Saturday, April 27, volunteers and pets from Paw Prints Rescue will be on site at Vernon Total Pet to meet anyone interested in adopting a pet.

April is Pet Appreciation Month and in honour of it, specialty pet food and supplies retailer Total Pet Vernon is selling paper PAWs for the entire month with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to Pacific Assistance Dogs Society (PADS).

Held annually at Pet Valu’s family of stores across Canada, Pet Appreciation Month is one of Canada’s most successful pet fundraisers. Since Pet Appreciation Month started nine years ago, it has raised $8 million for Canadian welfare organizations and found homes for 10,200 homeless pets. During April, Total Pet Vernon will be selling PAWs for $2, $5 or $10.

“We have been partnering with PADS assistance dogs for almost two years now and through our store’s donations, PADS has been able to add four more dogs in training to our local PADS group,” said Erin Kronbauer, manager, Total Pet Vernon. “We’re so delighted to support this important cause and we love when the local PADS pups drop into the store for a visit.”

As Pet Appreciation Month is also designed to find “Forever Homes” for pets in need, on Saturday, April 27, volunteers and pets from Paw Prints Rescue will be on site at Total Pet to meet individuals and families looking to adopt a pet. The focus of the event is to find the right “Forever Home” for the right pet. Prospective pet parents will have the opportunity to play with the pets and speak to volunteers about each pet’s individual needs and personality to determine if they are the right fit.

Total Pet is located at 3302 32 Street in Vernon.

