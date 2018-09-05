Vernon property now known as Prestige Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre

Vernon’s most iconic hotel will now be known as the Prestige Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre.

This transition officially took place on Sept. 1.

“After purchasing the property in 2016,” says Prestige Hotels and Resorts’ President Terry Schneider, “we identified immediately that in order for us to operate it at the very best capacity possible, and in order to give our guests the very best experience possible, we needed to invest heavily in modernizing the property, while also maintaining its original charm,” he states.

“Now that our guest rooms, restaurants, exterior, and atrium have all been extensively renovated, and our lobby will be transformed later this winter, we feel that the time is right for us to transition the hotel into our collection of Prestige properties that are so well respected across the province,” says Executive Vice President Tanya Stroinig.

“Guests of the Prestige Vernon Lodge can expect the same high service standards that all of our properties are known for, and can also benefit from such advantages as the Prestige Rewards Program and Aeroplan Miles,” she adds.

The hotel will now be promoted and sold on Prestige’s brand website at www.prestigehotelsandresorts.com and the name will be updated on all other online listings and within marketing and collateral materials. The name change will not result in any other significant operational or staff changes.

