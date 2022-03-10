Vernon real estate team tops Western Canada after banner year

RE/MAX Vernon Salt Fowler ranked No. 1 overall in the Western Canada Region for total transaction sides in 2021 for medium sized real estate teams. (Photo submitted)

Re/Max Vernon’s Salt Fowler team has received company accolades after a stellar year in the real estate market.

The Salt Fowler group ranked number one among medium-sized real estate teams in Western Canada for total transaction sides in 2021.

It’s the second year Salt Fowler has been recognized for their high number of annual transactions in the region. As well, the team ranked fifth in Western Canada for sales volume and qualified for the prestigious Re/Max Pinnacle Club award, which goes to high-achieving real estate professionals for their service to buyers and sellers during the past year.

The group has been selling in the Greater Vernon area for more than 29 years and is made up of nine licenced members.

“This is a huge honour for our group, and Lisa and I are incredibly proud of each of our members. So many think the market is so great for realtors right now however the truth is the stress of the realtors working to help the buyers with the roller coaster they have been on, is very high,” said Gord Fowler, co-owner of the Salt Fowler group with Lisa Salt.

Brad Marsh, broker and owner of Re/Max Vernon and Re/Max Vernon Salt Fowler said the number one ranking is “a tremendous accomplishment, and the first time anyone in a smaller center such as Vernon has been able to accomplish such a feat.”

“We’re extremely proud of this hard working group of Realtors and look forward to additional growth in 2022,” Marsh added.

Salt Fowler’s past achievements include earning the Re/Max Circle of Legends award (2020, 2019), the Re/Max Western Canada Volume Award (third in 2018, fourth in 2021), the Re/Max Lifetime Achievement Award and Re/Max Hall of Fame.

Brendan Shykora

AwardsReal estate