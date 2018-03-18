Vernon realtors receive top honour

Salt Fowler Team with RE/MAX Vernon has qualified for the 2017 RE/MAX Diamond Team Award

Lisa Salt and Gord Fowler have been recognized for their hardwork in Vernon and enter the elite RE/MAX Diamond Award Club. (Photo submitted)

The Salt Fowler Team with RE/MAX Vernon has qualified for the 2017 RE/MAX Diamond Team Award, which honours successful teams who have earned the highest pinnacle of success in the past year.

In 2017, the Diamond Award was achieved by less than one percent of all active RE/MAX agents.

“Lisa Salt and Gord Fowler’s tireless dedication to serving their clients, consumers and community has allowed them to achieve this prestigious and elite honour for the second year in a row,” said Brad Marsh, broker/owner of RE/MAX Vernon. “Receiving the Diamond Award is a huge accomplishment and we’re extremely proud that Lisa, Gord and their entire team continue to raise the bar in real estate.”

Salt has been serving her community as a real estate agent with RE/MAX Vernon for 20 years and has extensive experience in North Okanagan residential real estate since 1993.

Fowler joined Salt in 2005 from Calgary and has been an integral part of their team ever since.

Among Fowler and Salt’s list of achievements, they have also earned the prestigious RE/MAX Hall of Fame and Lifetime Achievement awards as well as hold the designations of International Real Estate Specialist, Certified Luxury Homes Specialist, Accredited Commercial Professional and are the sole chosen local representatives for the elite RE/MAX Cross Canada Referrals Group consisting of top performing agents across the nation.

All team members are members of the Canadian Real Estate Association, BC Real Estate Association and the Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board.

Other team member award winners for 2017 were Alex Wambold, earning RE/MAX’s 100% Club, and Glenn Beach, Joanne Pappin, Greg Barteluk and Christie King achieving RE/MAX Executive Club.

In addition, the Salt Fowler Team actively supports various causes close to their hearts by donating a portion of every commission cheque to charity. Their charities of choice include the Children’s Miracle Network, North Okanagan Hospice Society, the Okanagan Rail Trail Initiative, the Vernon and District Animal Care Society, the Cancer Foundation, Lion’s Club and Women to the Power of Ten – Community Foundation.

This is the second year RE/MAX has introduced this award, which was presented in Las Vegas, Nevada at the MGM Grand Conference Centre at the Western Canadian Awards night Feb. 28, coinciding with the RE/MAX International Conference from Feb. 26-29.

