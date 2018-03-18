Lisa Salt and Gord Fowler have been recognized for their hardwork in Vernon and enter the elite RE/MAX Diamond Award Club. (Photo submitted)

Vernon realtors receive top honour

Salt Fowler Team with RE/MAX Vernon has qualified for the 2017 RE/MAX Diamond Team Award

The Salt Fowler Team with RE/MAX Vernon has qualified for the 2017 RE/MAX Diamond Team Award, which honours successful teams who have earned the highest pinnacle of success in the past year.

In 2017, the Diamond Award was achieved by less than one percent of all active RE/MAX agents.

“Lisa Salt and Gord Fowler’s tireless dedication to serving their clients, consumers and community has allowed them to achieve this prestigious and elite honour for the second year in a row,” said Brad Marsh, broker/owner of RE/MAX Vernon. “Receiving the Diamond Award is a huge accomplishment and we’re extremely proud that Lisa, Gord and their entire team continue to raise the bar in real estate.”

Salt has been serving her community as a real estate agent with RE/MAX Vernon for 20 years and has extensive experience in North Okanagan residential real estate since 1993.

Fowler joined Salt in 2005 from Calgary and has been an integral part of their team ever since.

Among Fowler and Salt’s list of achievements, they have also earned the prestigious RE/MAX Hall of Fame and Lifetime Achievement awards as well as hold the designations of International Real Estate Specialist, Certified Luxury Homes Specialist, Accredited Commercial Professional and are the sole chosen local representatives for the elite RE/MAX Cross Canada Referrals Group consisting of top performing agents across the nation.

All team members are members of the Canadian Real Estate Association, BC Real Estate Association and the Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board.

Other team member award winners for 2017 were Alex Wambold, earning RE/MAX’s 100% Club, and Glenn Beach, Joanne Pappin, Greg Barteluk and Christie King achieving RE/MAX Executive Club.

In addition, the Salt Fowler Team actively supports various causes close to their hearts by donating a portion of every commission cheque to charity. Their charities of choice include the Children’s Miracle Network, North Okanagan Hospice Society, the Okanagan Rail Trail Initiative, the Vernon and District Animal Care Society, the Cancer Foundation, Lion’s Club and Women to the Power of Ten – Community Foundation.

This is the second year RE/MAX has introduced this award, which was presented in Las Vegas, Nevada at the MGM Grand Conference Centre at the Western Canadian Awards night Feb. 28, coinciding with the RE/MAX International Conference from Feb. 26-29.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Enterprize top-10 announced

Just Posted

Two people safe after falling through ice

Kelowna Fire Department urges caution around icy waters during warm weather

Missing Kelowna woman sought

RCMP are asking for assistance in locating Christine Olsen-Meissnitzer

Community champion creates home away from home

Angie Miranda’s is a story of hard work, community involvement and the importance of education

Players bring murder mystery to Enderby

Grindrod Players present Murder With Orchids at A.L. Fortune Secondary in Enderby April 12-15.

Dust returns to North Okanagan

The Ministry of Environent and Climate Change Strategy has again issued a dust advisory for Vernon

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Vernon realtors receive top honour

Salt Fowler Team with RE/MAX Vernon has qualified for the 2017 RE/MAX Diamond Team Award

Anti-pipeline protestors block Kinder Morgan tanker near Seattle

Protest was spurred on by the 28 anti-Kinder Morgan activists arrested in Burnaby

Some surprises in new book about B.C. labour movement

“On the Line” charts history of the union movement back to the 1800s

Plane lands safely after takeoff issue

An airplane departing Kelowna International Airport had an issue with a landing gear, landed safely

Cancer fundraiser takes to Okanagan Lake

Penticton and Naramata joining growing fundraising event

B.C. cyclist races to first win of the season in New Zealand

Casey Brown captures Enduro title by more than two minutes at Crankworx Rotorua

Notorious Russian troll farm also took swipes at Canadian targets

Targets included oil infrastructure and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Most Read

  • Vernon realtors receive top honour

    Salt Fowler Team with RE/MAX Vernon has qualified for the 2017 RE/MAX Diamond Team Award