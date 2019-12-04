Vernon’s top three favourite restaurants based on Skip The Dishes orders are RAKU Rice & Noodle Bar, Lynn’s Vietnamese Restaurant and Sakura Sushi and Japanese Sushi. (Skip The Dishes photo)

Vernon resident orders Skip The Dishes over 200 times in 2019

Butter Chicken skips line to top Vernon’s food chain, maintains No. 1 spot

If every order of butter chicken purchased by Vernonites was laid out 3.5 metres apart, it would cover the entire 5.8 kilometre BX Creek Trail. If you wanted to eat that, it’s 1,700 orders of the delicious Indian cuisine.

“You’d be very, very full,” Skip The Dishes communications specialist Melanie Loeb said.

Butter chicken was the most popular item ordered in Vernon through the food delivery service Skip The Dishes.

Coming in second place is the Junior Chicken burger from McDonald’s, with nearly 1,600 orders.

“With all of those orders, you’d be able to put nearly two burgers in every seat at the Kal Tire Place for a Vipers game,” Loeb said.

Beef donairs rounded out the third spot with more than 1,300 orders.

“Vernon’s cravings are pretty close to the rest of Canada’s; the Top 3 national favourites are butter chicken, poutine and dynamite rolls,” Loeb said. “You’re right on track, Vernon.”

The top restaurants ordered from are RAKU Rice & Noodle Bar, Lynn’s Vietnamese Restaurant and Sakura Sushi & Japanese Sushi.

“We love seeing you support local independent restaurant owners (and we know they love it, too),” Loeb said.

Vernon’s single biggest order was a whopping $285, which included 11 salads and 10 Oreo Jars.

“While that’s certainly impressive, it’s not even close to Canada’s biggest order of the year: a $4,004 order coming out of the GTA (Greater Toronto Area),” Loeb said.

One Vernonite in particular loves Skip The Dishes a lot. This individual ordered a total of 209 times in 2019 — that’s an order every second day from Jan. 1 until Dec. 4. Although, that loyal customer doesn’t scratch the surface compared to Canada’s most frequent orderer.

The country’s most frequent orderer more than triples that, with 764 orders so far, which equates to more than two orders a day.

