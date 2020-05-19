Vernon shopping mall tenants start to open doors

Modified hours for Village Green Shopping Centre starting May 20

The doors to Vernon’s Village Green Shopping Centre are opening even wider as more stores are joining in B.C.’s restart plan.

Each of the retailers will have their own choice about when and how it will open, while following safety protocols.

“Right now I can choose to open, stay closed, or open on reduced hours,” said Fiona Forshaw, who owns Image Studios in the mall. “I’m still waiting for direction from Work Safe on photographing babies but I do expect to open soon.”

The mall has remained open throughout COVID-19, to support tenants deemed an essential service. The mall is now adjusting hours, as of May 20 and for the foreseeable future, to 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday Saturday and Sunday and late shopping until 7 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays.

“Not every store will be opening tomorrow, or at once, and we are supporting their individual plans to reopen,” said Darren Robinson, marketing manager for the Village Green Centre. “We ask that shoppers contact each store individually for any anticipated reopening dates or adjustments to operations.”

The Bay opened its doors Tuesday, May 19 after being closed for two months.

Another major retailer in the mall, Winners, is set to open Friday, May 22 at 11 a.m.

But with new regulations in place, those wanting to peruse and shop around may still be out of luck.

One of the smaller tenants, EB Games, is also open, but for pickups only, no browsing. There will also be a maximum of two customers in the store at a time.

Full shopping protocols at the mall will be detailed over the next week.

READ MORE: COVID-19: The Bay set to reopen B.C. stores

READ MORE: Vernon parents surveyed on plans to send kids back to school

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusShop Local

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. businesses grapple with new health protocols as reopening begins Tuesday
Next story
COVID-19: B.C. restaurants can host dine-in guests again, but what will that look like?

Just Posted

Vernon shopping mall tenants start to open doors

Modified hours for Village Green Shopping Centre starting May 20

Injured pelican found near death in Okanagan released after lengthy rehab

The bird, found near Oliver, underwent seven months of rehabilitation

Vernon kitchen incidents fire up safety reminder

Vernon crews attended two separate incidents within in a matter of hours over weekend

Vernon parents surveyed on plans to send kids back to school

Restart plan includes June 1 back to school, part time, possibly full for essential workers

PHOTOS: Snowbirds pause flights as military, public mourn service member killed in crash

Capt. Jennifer Casey died in the Kamloops plane crash

WATCH: Okanagan pilots honour Snowbird with flyover

Check out photos and a video of the Kelowna event, from the air

Mitchell’s Musings: On the slow boat to a faster way of doing things

Columnist Glenn Mitchell examines the ‘improvements’ tech has made in our everyday lives

Province seeks feedback on proposed all-season recreation resort near New Denver

Mountain lodge, chairlifts, hiking and biking trails all part of massive resort

Princeton man walks away from paraglider accident

Flyer found by RCMP and paramedics

PHOTOS: Hungry hawk versus reluctant rattler showdown recorded by B.C. photographer

Not the first time photographer was in right place at right time to document an unusual encounter

UBC researchers seeking public input on pandemic policies

People can have their voice heard in an online deliberation series

Kelowna RCMP locate distraught man allegedly wielding weapon

The man was found on Springfield Road and Hollywood Road on Saturday following a weapons complaint

B.C. mom gets time served for $400K college admissions bribe

More than 50 parents, coaches and others have been charged in the admissions cheating scheme

Petition urges City of Kamloops to rename road after victim in Snowbirds crash

The online petition asks to change the name of Airport Road to Capt. J. Casey Memorial Way

Most Read