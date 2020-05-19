Vernon shopping mall tenants start to open doors

The doors to Vernon’s Village Green Shopping Centre are opening even wider as more stores are joining in B.C.’s restart plan.

Each of the retailers will have their own choice about when and how it will open, while following safety protocols.

“Right now I can choose to open, stay closed, or open on reduced hours,” said Fiona Forshaw, who owns Image Studios in the mall. “I’m still waiting for direction from Work Safe on photographing babies but I do expect to open soon.”

The mall has remained open throughout COVID-19, to support tenants deemed an essential service. The mall is now adjusting hours, as of May 20 and for the foreseeable future, to 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday Saturday and Sunday and late shopping until 7 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays.

“Not every store will be opening tomorrow, or at once, and we are supporting their individual plans to reopen,” said Darren Robinson, marketing manager for the Village Green Centre. “We ask that shoppers contact each store individually for any anticipated reopening dates or adjustments to operations.”

The Bay opened its doors Tuesday, May 19 after being closed for two months.

Another major retailer in the mall, Winners, is set to open Friday, May 22 at 11 a.m.

But with new regulations in place, those wanting to peruse and shop around may still be out of luck.

One of the smaller tenants, EB Games, is also open, but for pickups only, no browsing. There will also be a maximum of two customers in the store at a time.

Full shopping protocols at the mall will be detailed over the next week.

