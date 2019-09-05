(Photo: www.aag.com)

Vernon sign shop changes ownership

North Okanagan Sign Solutions is now owned by Vernon’s Printech Printing Corp.

It’s a sign that your business of more than 15 years has done well when it attracts interest from investors or would-be buyers.

As it happens, Jed Dillingham was in the business of good signs right up until he made a deal this week.

North Okanagan Sign Solutions (NOSS) has changed ownership on Monday, Aug. 26, becoming a subsidiary of Vernon’s Printech Printing Corp.

“I’d like to personally take this opportunity to thank all of my loyal customers for six-plus years of great work together,” said Dillingham.

“I’ve truly enjoyed NOSS and growing it into what it has become.

“I’ve been able to develop professionally and find and create opportunities and relationships that will continue that growth.

“I know it’s going to good hands, and the future looks bright.”

The business specializes in signage of all sorts, from “classic wood ‘For Sale’ sign posts, to 30-foot tall steel pylons with illuminated graphics, to Men’s Room door signs,” as written on its webpage, northoksignsolutions.ca.

A marriage between the sign business and the print company seems like a natural fit.

“We install it all,” reads Sign Solutions’ slogan, while Printech’s promise is “big or small, we print it all.”

Pretium Group — the holding company that owns Printech and now NOSS — announced Josh Kemper as the new president and co-owner of Sign Solutions.

Kemper has worked in construction since 2004, and his wife Shayla previously worked in customer service.

“Josh and Shayla are the exact sort of partners we look for,” Printech owner Rob Morris said.

“They have an equity stake and share the overall vision (of) both Printech and the Pretium Group.”

Morris is familiar to the business community in Vernon as he’s the former owner of Rosters Sports Club.

Sign Solutions can be reached by the same phone number, 250-306-7704, or by emailing josh@northoksignsolutions.ca.

