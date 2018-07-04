The Allan Brooks Nature Centre is Vernon’s place to reconnect with nature. This new series for adults takes a new spin on previously run programs. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Vernon’s Allan Brooks Nature Centre announces August lineup

Allan Brooks Nature Centre announces line up for new Arts and Culture Series during August.

Allan Brooks Nature Centre announces a new series this summer focused on nature, arts and culture — specifically for adults.

The series will take place every Tuesday throughout August.

“This is the first time we’ve ever done these kinds of events up here at Allan Brooks, so we’re really excited to showcase our beautiful outdoor setting in a different kind of way,” said Vicki Proulx, Events and Communications Coordinator.

Located in the grasslands just five minutes south of Vernon the Allan Brooks Nature Centre is the public’s place to satisfy one’s natural curiosity and reconnect with the joys of nature — three lakes and five ecosystems are within sight of the Centre.

August Evening Arts will showcase four events at Allan Brooks. It is set to run every Tuesday night throughout August from 7-9 p.m. Each week, a new event will be presented and will include food, beverages, music, visual arts, and more.

The line up for the series includes:

Aug. 7 — Guitars in the Grasslands Join Virgil Caine for Guitars in the Grasslands

The newest local musical project for James Taylor and Charlie Veaudry presents an evening of acoustic delights as this duo intrigues you with their musical blend of some well-known covers. All set in the amazing ABNC Outdoor Grassland Theatre. A free beverage will also be available courtesy of Okanagan Springs.

Aug. 14 — The Mushroom Method

This will be a watercolour workshop where you will have the opportunity to learn some basic techniques and paint local mushrooms from the Okanagan Valley, inspired by the aesthetic of botanical discovery prints. Set among the beautiful views at Allan Brooks Nature Centre, participants will also become familiar with making spore prints from the mushrooms provided. The artworks will be created on watercolour postcards. Along with the creativity enjoy Cider from BX Press & mushroom inspired appetizers.

Aug. 21 — Outdoor Opera

This event includes Melina Schein (Moore) and friends for an evening of operatic arias, duets and classic musical theatre. Accompanied by pianist Carol Colpitts, let Melina and special guests take you on a journey of lyrics and melodies at the Grassland Theatre at ABNC. A glass of Mead courtesy of Planet Bee Honeymoon Meadery will also be provided.

Aug. 28 — Sauvignon & Sunsets

Local artist Gail Short host an evening of Wine and Paint. Taking place at the Allan Brooks Nature Centre, the event allows participants to paint while sipping on fine Sauvignon wine from Monashee’s Wine, Spirits & Beer.

Tickets for all events go on sale Tuesday, July 2nd at 10 a.m. and are available online.

Most Read