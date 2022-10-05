Vernon’s choices sought in business excellence awards

Chamber of Commerce People’s Choice votes can be cast until Oct. 11

Voting for the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce’s People’s Choice Award is on until Oct. 11, 2022. (Chamber image)

There’s still time for Greater Vernon residents to cast a ballot for the 2022 People’s Choice Award.

Until Oct. 11, the public can vote for their favourite among the businesses and non-profits nominated in 15 categories for the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce’s Business Excellence Awards.

“Residents are very clear that they support local and the People’s Choice Award gives them a chance to recognize a business or non-profit,” said chamber manager Dan Proulx.

“Nominees also play a significant role as they can encourage their customers, employees, family and friends to vote to increase their opportunity of being named the People’s Choice.”

A business only needed one nomination to qualify per category. To vote, visit the chamber’s website.

Two People’s Choice awards will be presented for 2022 – one for a business and another for a non-profit.

The award doubles as a fundraiser with 100 per cent of funds raised going to the Canadian Mental Health Association – Vernon and district branch.

Each participant will be able to vote for free as many times as they want, with bulk voting available for purchase to save time and help raise funds for a worthy cause.

“The need for mental health services and awareness is increasing for those in business and our community. This was certainly highlighted throughout the pandemic and it continues to be a challenge. We want to thank those who vote and support CMHA in its efforts to provide services for those struggling with mental health issues,” said Proulx.

The winners of the People’s Choice awards will be announced at the Business Excellence Awards celebration Nov. 3. Registration details for the event are posted on the chamber’s website at vernonchamber.ca.

READ MORE: Musk Twitter turnaround highlights legal challenge he faced

READ MORE: Advocacy group calls out corporate ‘tax avoidance,’ cites billions lost in new report

Brendan Shykora

AwardsBusinessVernon