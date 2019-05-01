Davison Orchard opens for spring season 2019. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

Vernon’s Davison Orchards celebrates 86 years

The family-run farm officially opened for their spring season Wednesday, May 1.

Davison Orchard has officially opened to the public as of Wednesday, May 1.

Located at 3111 Davison Road, Davison Orchards has been a staple of Vernon since 1933. To kick off their 86th year of farming and opening of their market and cafe, the Davison family held a “sneak peak” Tuesday, April 30.

Take a look:

With the newly renovated Farmhouse cafe now open to the public, as well as the usual gift shops and bakery open for visitors, a new barn that houses animals — including sheep, goats, chickens, cats and pigs —, and a playground for children, there is something for the whole family to enjoy. The highlight for this spring are the Blossom Tours, which begin the first weekend in May and will run all spring Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. – 4p.m.

“We’re just so excited to be open again,” said Tamra Davison, Marketing director and third generation farmer.

