Vernon’s Italian Kitchen announces new restaurant manager

Pretium Restaurant Group announces the addition of Mr. Andrew Ruddock as Restaurant Manager with a focus on The Italian Kitchen Company.

Katie Dahl officially announced Wednesday the appointment of Andrew Rudduck within the group. (Photo submitted)

From its origin in Vancouver’s entertainment district, The Warehouse Group has established itself as one of Canada’s most popular restaurants.

Boasting a menu where every item costs just $5.95, the Warehouse Group culinary team provides quality food to our patrons without making a dent in their wallets. Ranging from burgers to signature soft tacos and healthy salads, the menu is known for its variety, portion-size, and most importantly, taste.

Located in British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec the Warehouse Group has been embraced by the communities it serves and looks forward to continued growth throughout the country and beyond.

Katie Dahl officially announced Wednesday the appointment of Andrew Rudduck within the group. He will be joining Pretium Restaurant group in Vernon from The Warehouse Group in Vancouver.

“At The Italian Kitchen all team members have a passion to serve and a sincere desire to please every guest every time with awesome food and service,” said Dahl. “Andrew Ruddock has proven himself as a leader in the industry and The Italian Kitchen is excited to have him join the team. When we were in early discussions with Andrew it was clear that he had all the ingredients we look for in new people: integrity, intelligence and energy.”

Ruddock said that he is equally as excited to make the move to Veron and work with The Pretium Group and The Italian Kitchen.

“I have been in the hospitality industry my whole life starting at a young age when my family owned a restaurant,” he added. “I’m coming from the warehouse group in Vancouver which has kept me quite busy. Being part of a great community is important to me which makes me look brightly at my future in Vernon. I am very excited about this new change of pace in my life, and I look forward to building a great relationship with everyone on my team.”

