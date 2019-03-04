Vernon’s Salt Fowler Team earns top honours

Glenn Beach (from left), Joanne Borowsky, Lisa Salt, Gord Fowler, Christie King, Alex Wambold and Elton Ash, the Regional Executive Vice President for RE/MAX Western Canada, take the red carpet for the RE/MAX International Conference Feb. 25-28, where the Salt Fowler Team was recognized as a top sales team in the region. (Photo submitted)

The Salt Fowler Team with RE/MAX Vernon continues to take home brass from the International Conference.

The Team ranked third overall in the Western Canada Region for total sales volume in 2018, and first in British Columbia. Their recent list of accomplishments continue with the team being ranked as 23rd in Canada, and 65th in all of North America.

The Team was presented with their many awards at the RE/MAX International Convention in Las Vegas, Nevada at the MGM Grand Conference Centre during the Western Canadian Awards night on Feb. 24. The awards were followed by the RE/MAX International Conference from Feb. 25 through Feb. 28.

“Each member of the Salt Fowler Team has worked diligently to achieve this great honour in our market,” said Brad Marsh, broker and owner of RE/MAX Vernon. “Ranking third in Western Canada for sales is a tremendous accomplishment, especially in a market as small as ours competing against the huge markets of Vancouver, Calgary and Saskatoon for Western Canada and Toronto/Montreal for the Canadian rankings. We’re extremely proud to have this Team as part of our RE/MAX network and look forward to additional growth in 2018.”

Among the Salt Fowler Team’s laundry list of achievements at this conference was: Lisa Salt received her lifetime RE/MAX Circle of Legends Award, which honors the most successful agents in the RE/MAX system. With more than 130,000 RE/MAX agents worldwide, Salt is one of 491 to have achieved this career milestone.

Gord Fowler earned the Diamond Award while the team together was presented with the Team Diamond Award for sales excellence. This is the third year RE/MAX has introduced this award. In 2018, the Diamond Award was presented to less than one percent of all active RE/MAX agents.

Alex Wambold, achieved the esteemed Platinum Award for the first time. In 2018, less than six percent of all active RE/MAX agents received this award. In addition, Alex was inducted into the RE/MAX Hall of Fame for his career sales volume excellence.

Glenn Beach, Joanne Borowsky and Christie King were awarded with the RE/MAX 100% Club Award for sales volume. Avrill Trach, although absent, achieved the Executive Club award.

