The Greenhorn cannabis retail store will open its doors in the middle of next week on 25 Avenue.

Vernon’s second cannabis retail store coming soon

Vernon will have its second cannabis store by the middle of next week

Vernon will have its second cannabis store by the middle of next week.

Aftaab Dhillon, the owner of the Longhorn Pub and Liquor Store, is re-opening the Greenhorn cannabis store next to the pub on 25th Avenue.

The product is on its way, provincial approval is in and the store’s cannabis business licence from the City of Vernon has been issued without a hitch.

“The City of Vernon has been very helpful to the Greenhorn in getting our licenses and our approval,” said Dhillon.

READ MORE: Vernon’s first legal cannabis store opens

Cannabis legalization has created a business landscape that is still relatively untested, but Dhillon said his experience in the liquor industry will serve his latest venture well.

“We’ve been in this industry for the past 17 years,” he said Wednesday. “We own liquor stores here in Vernon, Kamloops and Alberta.”

Once the Greenhorn’s doors are opened, the priority is running it securely, safely and within the guidelines.

“One reason why I’m super excited about this is it stops marijuana being sold to minors,” said Dhillon. “Anybody that comes to our shop needs to be 19 and needs to bring their ID.”

The Greenhorn has hired 13 employees so far and expects to hire more.

READ MORE: Vernon looks at capping cannabis stores

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Vernon Chamber calls Employer Health Tax into question

Just Posted

Slow start to B.C. wildfire season saves the province money

B.C. Wildfire Services says there are 36 fires burning

Armstrong plant stops bagging heater pellets, retailers search for alternatives

Pinnacle Renewable Energy still selling pellets by the ton but won’t make 40 lb. bags

Care costs for 42 horses seized near Vernon now exceeds $70,000

SPCA seeks support to help care for the animals

Vernon Super Senior in B.C. golf title hunt

Brian Wadsworth tied for second in division, six shots behind leader, going into final round

Vernon Chamber calls Employer Health Tax into question

The high-level roundtable saw attention and scrutiny directed at the Employer Health Tax on Tuesday

B.C. fugitives believed to still be in northern Manitoba, 3 days after last sighting

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for three B.C. killings

Vancouver Island woman hopes for one more dance with late husband

Woman seeks 2011 footage of ‘Careless Whisper’ performance in underground Saanich parking lot

B.C. murder suspect not a neo-Nazi, is more fascinated by Russia, dad says

Despite his son’s fascination with the collectibles, Schmegelsky said he didn’t believe his son identified as a neo-Nazi

Death of baby on Vancouver Island prompts investigation

Police and the coroner have released few details

Grand Forks fire chief no longer employed after bullying allegation

The City would not say if the fire chief was fired or resigned from his position

B.C. amateur golfer commits to UBC Okanagan

Kelowna’s Cole Wilson will join the Heat this upcoming season

Family pet dies in Okanagan house fire

The West Kelowna fire was Thursday morning and none of the family was home at the time

Timeline: More than a week after 3 killed in northern B.C., suspect teens still at large

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are still on the run, with police focussing their attention on Manitoba

Karate athletes to compete in Penticton

More than 100 from region will compete in 13th International Soke Cup-Chito-Ryu World Championships

Most Read