Vernon’s Swan Lake Motors awards $10,000 prize for anniversary

Anniversary bash was Oct. 26 and 27

Swan Lake Motors held its 10th-anniversary sale this weekend.

With lots of excitement including performances by the Blues Brothers, the main — and much-anticipated — event took place Saturday afternoon: a $10,000 giveaway. Anyone who had purchased a car throughout the year was entered into the draw. The lucky winner? Liz Thomson.

Thomson was not in attendance but was contacted via speakerphone. She said that initially, she thought it was a prank call from one of her friends.

“It feels unbelievable and I was extremely relieved that I was home — we just went on a trip — so I was really happy we were back when they called. I wasn’t even sure if the phone call was for real and thought it may be a joke. We just bought our vehicle before we left for our trip, so it was a pretty new purchase,” she said. “I am absolutely thankful; very stunned.”

She said that she was still in shock and had not yet considered what she would do with her winnings.

Related: Cars Cruise-In to Vernon

Related: Swan Lake protection grows

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on
Previous story
B.C. entrepreneur selling ‘make-it-yourself’ kits for cannabis-infused candy
Next story
Vernon Soul Studio hosts fundraiser for 8-year-old battling cancer

Just Posted

Vernon Greyhound preps for final runs

North Okanagan depot shutting down Wednesday; Eatology Restaurant remains open

Okanagan travel survey has arrived in Vernon

Transportation feedback sought through survey

Water main repair closes portion of Kalamalka Road

Closed from Howe Drive to Giles Drive

Okanagan United Ways to join forces in 2019

North Okanagan Columbia Shuswap to merge with Central and South Okanagan United Way

Vernon’s Slattery rink second in Kamloops

Pocket $2,500 in Crown of Curling Cashspiel

VIDEO: Zombies dance at Summerland’s Howloween Parade

Street parade features costumed children dancing to Michael Jackson’s Thriller

Eaton Centre shooter seeked ‘street justice’ after being stabbed

Christopher Husbands, 29, is accused shooting at a group of young men at the mall’s food court in June of 2012

Incumbent’s name drawn to to settle who will be Peachland’s next mayor

B.C. judge draws incumbent Cindy Fortin’s name to settle tied mayoral vote

UPDATE: B.C. communities lose bus service as Greyhound shuts down

Cache Creek, Creston, Cranbrook, Hope-Princeton routes still lack service

McMahon seeks to evoke emotion on Vernon stage

Ryan McMahon will perform at The Kal Sports Bar Nov. 3

VIDEO: B.C. students’ take on rock songs gets a re-release

Langley Schools Music Project ‘Innocence and Despair’ album inspired ‘School of Rock’ movie

Ottawa tables pay equity bill for federally regulated workers

Employers would need to ensure women, men under federal jurisdiction get paid for same value of work

Trudeau accused of disrespect leaving 3 ridings vacant

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh slams PM’s move to call one byelection, leaving three other ridings vacant

Vernon Pee Wees fourth in home tourney

Rep minor hockey weekend roundup

Most Read