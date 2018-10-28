Vernon’s Swan Lake Motors awards $10,000 prize for anniversary

Swan Lake Motors held its 10th-anniversary sale this weekend.

With lots of excitement including performances by the Blues Brothers, the main — and much-anticipated — event took place Saturday afternoon: a $10,000 giveaway. Anyone who had purchased a car throughout the year was entered into the draw. The lucky winner? Liz Thomson.

Thomson was not in attendance but was contacted via speakerphone. She said that initially, she thought it was a prank call from one of her friends.

“It feels unbelievable and I was extremely relieved that I was home — we just went on a trip — so I was really happy we were back when they called. I wasn’t even sure if the phone call was for real and thought it may be a joke. We just bought our vehicle before we left for our trip, so it was a pretty new purchase,” she said. “I am absolutely thankful; very stunned.”

She said that she was still in shock and had not yet considered what she would do with her winnings.

