Vernon’s Tea Desire to close doors

July 28 last day of operation in Vernon location

A Vernon tea shop has decided to pull the plug.

Effective July 28, the Vernon Tea Desire location will be permanently shutting its doors, said owner Heidi Aupers.

“It is with sincere regret that we must announce the permanent closure of our Vernon store location, located at the Village Green Mall in Vernon,” Aupers said.

While the Vernon shop, which opened May 2005, is closing, Aupers said that products will continue to be available online through www.teadesire.com. Use coupon code Vernon20 to receive a one-time 20 per cent discount online. Free shipping is available on orders of $60 or more.

“Everything must go. Please take advantage of the great savings,” Aupers said.

“We want to thank all our loyal and dedicated customer for their ongoing support over the past 13 years.”

