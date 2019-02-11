Vernon’s top young business professionals named

The second round of the region’s top young business professionals is being announced.

The next group of five recipients of the Top 20 under 40 are brought to you by the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce, KPMG, Community Futures and City of Vernon-Economic Development, recognizing the next generation of leaders in the North Okanagan, those under the age of 40 years of age who are making their mark through business success and community involvement.

The recipients were selected among more than 60 nominations, and include:

Dudley Coulter – Events and promotions coordinator of the Downtown Vernon Association and owner of Peak Public Relations. Community is extremely important to Coulter and he has helped broaden the reach of the DVA through special events and marketing, while social responsibility is a core value of Peak. Coulter has also been involved with Special Olympics, Citizens on Patrol and the North Okanagan Cycling Society.

Emily Buisine – Owner of 9Rounds. Buisine helps people every day to reach their fitness goal, and “to feel better in their body and their mind too. I’m there for them at the gym, but also outside of the gym.” Buisine has also been a role model for her children, while she is community minded, supporting the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation, the United Way, Together for Christmas and the Upper Room Mission.

Stephanie Mundle – Owner of Woven Birth Services. As a doula, Mundle is passionate about ensuring families have the support they need during pregnancy, birth and parenthood. She has also co-founded the Okanagan Birth Collective, which brings birth professionals together to provide information to the community. Mundle has also been a foster parent, foster parent support worker.

Brynna Hambly – Associate lawyer at Davidson Pringle. Called to the bar in 2015, Hambly has extensive experience in employment law, personal injury and insurance law, and she has appeared before provincial and supreme courts in B.C. and Alberta. Hambly volunteered extensively in Calgary, and in Vernon, she is involved with JCI Vernon, the Canadian Bar Association and Turning Points Collaborative.

Erin Sullivan – Physician and owner at Sanders Medical Skin Vein Laser. Sullivan’s lifelong goal was to become a physician, so “the realization of this and the opportunity to practice medicine is the achievement I am most proud of.” She participates in the Doc on the Mountain program at Silver Star, while she provides education sessions for local doctors and is a clinical instructor for UBC.

The next five recipients will be announced next Monday, Feb. 18. All recipients will be featured on the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce website and they will also be honoured at a special recognition event on March 12 at Okanagan Spirits.

“It is an honour to recognize individuals who are striving to reach their goals,” said Kevin Poole, economic development manager with the City of Vernon.

“They all stand out for their dedication, hard work and commitment to their profession and community. They are making Vernon a great place to live and invest.”

For more info on the recipients, visit: www.vernonchamber.ca

